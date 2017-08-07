Crowley’s ocean cargo service blends seamlessly with our logistics offerings to provide customers a single point of accountability, increased visibility and reduced costs ...

To better connect customers' U.S. and Central American supply chainsr, Crowley Liner Services will begin fixed-day, weekly sailings on Wednesday, Aug. 9, directly between Florida and Costa Rica and Panama. The new service offers fast transits to speed cargo to market at peak times.

Crowley's vessels will sail southbound from Florida on Wednesdays from the Port of Jacksonville, and Fridays from Port Everglades, and will arrive on Tuesdays in Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, and on Wednesdays in Manzanillo, Panama.

Northbound, the ships will depart on Wednesdays from Panama and Fridays from Costa Rica, then arrive on Tuesdays in Port Everglades and on Wednesdays in Jacksonville.

“Crowley’s ocean cargo service blends seamlessly with our logistics offerings to provide customers a single point of accountability, increased visibility and reduced costs while building on the confidence they already have in the company’s regular, fast ocean transport service,” said Steve Collar, Crowley senior vice president and general manager, international liner services.

“The new, dedicated service continues our strategy of providing importers and exporters the fastest, most dependable suite of supply chain solutions possible between the U.S. and Central American regions,” said Crowley’s Frank Larkin, senior vice president and general manager, logistics and commercial services. “Crowley has a unique ability to benefit U.S. and international customers by combining its longtime ocean shipping expertise with full, fast and robust supply chain solutions.”

The new service will complement Crowley’s logistics offerings for customers to deliver cargo for import and export, include Customs clearance, pool-point distribution, inland transportation, and dry and refrigerated warehousing for both full container loads (FCL) and less-than-container loads (LCL) in Central American countries and U.S. locations. Crowley’s complete supply chain management services, including ocean container transportation, are designed to deliver cargo of all kinds at strategic times for a diverse customer base.

Jacksonville-based Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company of the 125-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, is a privately held family and employee-owned company. The company provides marine solutions, energy and logistics services in domestic and international markets by means of six operating lines of business: Puerto Rico liner services, international liner services, logistics services, petroleum services, marine services and technical services. Offered within these operating lines of business are: liner container shipping, logistics, contract towing and transportation; ship assist and escort; energy support; salvage and emergency response through its 50 percent ownership in Ardent Global; vessel management; vessel construction and naval architecture through its Jensen Maritime subsidiary; government services, and petroleum and chemical transportation, distribution and sales. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at crowley.com.