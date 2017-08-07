Never give up. Never quit. -SSG Travis Mills

(Colorado Springs, Colo.-8.3.2017) American hero and quadruple amputee, SSG Travis Mills will be the keynote speaker at this year’s ‘For The Love of Our Troops’ event in Colorado Springs on September 22, 2017 at The Broadmoor.

Travis was critically injured on his third tour of duty with the 82nd Airborne in Afghanistan by an IED (improvised explosive device) while on patrol. Due to his injuries, Travis lost portions of both legs and both arms. He is only one of five servicemen from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive quadruple amputee injuries.

“Never give up. Never quit,” is the motto that Travis lives by. His larger-than-life personality, sense of humor and incredible spirit have inspired audiences across the nation.

“THFC is honored to have Travis as this year's guest. He has served his country admirably and continues his service today by telling his inspirational story which is one of overcoming great challenges. We look forward to having our friends, partners and supporters joining us for this special evening,” says THFC Executive Director, Eric Evans.

This will be the 13th year for the annual event presented by Loaf ‘n’ Jug. Last year over $100,000 was raised towards THFC’s mission to help provide emergency financial grants for Colorado military and veterans.

Tickets and sponsorships for the event are now available at http://www.thehomefrontcares.org/event-registration.

A cocktail reception starts at 5:00 p.m. and the dinner program begins at 6:00. Travis will be available for media at the dinner.

The Home Front Cares provides emergency financial grants for Colorado service members, veterans and their families. Since 2003, the nonprofit has raised more than $8 million to pay essential life expenses like rent and utilities for clients statewide. According to GuideStar, only 10 percent of the 45,000 registered nonprofits serving veterans nationwide provide more than $250,000 per year in aid to clients; THFC is among them. For more information about The Home Front Cares’ mission, visit http://www.thehomefrontcares.org.

