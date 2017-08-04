OrthoPediatrics Corp. Launches New Pediatric Specific Clavicle Plates

OrthoPediatrics New Pediatric Specific Clavicle Plate

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is pleased to announce the launch of the PediFrag™ Pediatric Specific Clavicle Plate. This innovative new plate is specifically designed for treating mid-shaft clavicle fractures in young patients. The OP Clavicle Plates are unique due to their pre-contoured shape. This curvature was derived from studying 36 pediatric clavicle skeletons from OrthoPediatrics’ exclusive access to the Hamann-Todd skeletal collection in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Hauser, OrthoPediatrics’ Vice President of Trauma and Deformity Correction, is excited to bring another device to the Pediatric Orthopedic market – saying, “We are successfully implementing our strategy of surrounding pediatric surgeons with all the surgical systems they need. The breadth and depth of our Trauma and Deformity Correction portfolio is unmatched and we are continuing to develop new products.”

President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Throdahl echoed this excitement, adding “The launch of our clavicle plates is one more example of our continued growth. OrthoPediatrics is committed to improving the lives of children with orthopedic conditions through the development of new products and supporting clinical education for pediatric orthopedic surgeons.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is the only orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 20 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, complex spine and ACL reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics also has the only global sales organization focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products to 32 countries outside the United States.