Goodway Group, the programmatic partner agencies trust to drive campaign performance and media efficiency, today announced a partnership with LiveRamp™, an Acxiom® company (NASDAQ: ACXM) and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution. The partnership enables Goodway Group to activate people-based digital marketing initiatives for its agency and brand clients. Consumers now have elevated expectations for brand engagement, and this partnership offers marketers insights to help optimize and unify experiences throughout a customer’s journey.

Goodway Group works closely with advertising agencies across the U.S., helping them to plan and execute digital marketing campaigns for brand clients. Goodway Group’s partnership with LiveRamp provides access to LiveRamp’s IdentityLink™ solution, which allows marketers to create an omnichannel view of the consumer, resolving first-, second-, and third-party data to a privacy-compliant identifier that can then be activated by Goodway Group as part of people-based marketing initiatives.

“We are excited to be partnering with LiveRamp and incorporating IdentityLink into our digital marketing campaigns,” said Ashton Gary, director enterprise partnerships, Goodway Group. “The advanced identity resolution capabilities provided by LiveRamp enable us to more precisely target the right audience with a level of accuracy that was simply not possible before. We’re able to target down to a much more granular level, and send relevant messages that resonate with consumers.”

By segmenting audiences into specific niche groups, marketers have the ability to create special offers for those groups. For example, a retailer can tap into its app’s loyalty and purchase data to create a custom segment targeting users who typically buy a certain product, and serve them an ad featuring the latest version of that product when it launches.

“In today’s world, creating a relevant and seamless consumer experience across channels is critical,” said Jeff Smith, LiveRamp chief marketing officer. “We’re delighted to be powering Goodway’s efforts on this front, allowing them to bring people-based marketing to their agency clients.”

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is the programmatic partner agencies and advertisers trust to drive campaign performance and media efficiency. Proud to be completely independently owned and operated, Goodway provides programmatic expertise that meets its clients’ needs — and no one else’s. Through managed planning and buying services across all paid digital media, Goodway delivers trustworthy marketing expertise and authentic results because Goodway knows the truth is what matters most. Find Goodway Group online at goodwaygroup.com. Goodway Group. Honestly Smart Digital.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp offers brands and the companies they work with identity resolution that is integrated throughout the digital ecosystem, and provides the foundation for omnichannel marketing. IdentityLink transforms the technology platforms used by our clients into people-based marketing channels that improve the relevancy of marketing, and ultimately allow consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. LiveRamp is an Acxiom company (Nasdaq: ACXM), delivering privacy-safe solutions to market and honoring the best practices of leading associations including the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) ICON and App Choices programs. For more information, http://www.liveramp.com.

