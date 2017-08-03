Reiter Affiliated Companies Our goal is to inform parents and children about the opportunities and resources available to them so that the dream of attending college can become a reality.

To help families and their children learn about higher education, Reiter Affiliated Companies (RAC) and Oxnard Community College are co-hosting, Semillas Para El Éxito: Una Tarde de Aprendizaje.

This college information night takes place on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Oxnard College and kicks-off at 5:30pm with a conference and panel followed by an education resource fair from 6:30pm to 7:30pm.

“We are very excited to partner with Oxnard College for this event,” said Coco Ramirez, member of the event organizing committee. “Our goal is to inform parents and children about the opportunities and resources available to them so that the dream of attending college can become a reality.”

The event will include a panel of college and university representatives who will address the ‘Pathways to Higher Education’ describing the different systems to obtain higher education.

“Oxnard College is proud to host this meaningful event to showcase our support services and academic programs,” said Oscar Cobian, Vice President of Student Development at Oxnard College. “We want to inform attendees of Semillas Para El Éxito that Oxnard College provides a clear pathway to a college degree in their community that is affordable and high quality.”

Oxnard College representatives will present on the general college application process and advise attendees on the different financial services and scholarships available to students.

Representatives from other community resources such as El Centrito Family Learning Centers, Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture, Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project, and CSUCI University Culture will also be present.

Reiter Affiliated Companies is dedicating itself more to what truly matters: delighting consumers with a quality product and enhancing the lives of their employees and communities. Through this event, the company aims to inspire a college-going culture within the farmworker community that is strengthened by a better understanding of the college environment and requirements.

Ramirez added, “This event is the first of a series through which we will collaborate with community partners in order to help our employees engage more directly with the many resources our county has to offer.”

To learn more about the Reiter Affiliated Companies, please visit: http://www.berry.net

About Reiter Affiliated Companies

Reiter Affiliated Companies (RAC) is the largest fresh multi-berry producer in the world, growing Driscoll’s proprietary varieties of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries year round in the United States, Baja California, Central Mexico, Portugal, Morocco and Peru.

The Reiter family began farming in the San Francisco Bay Peninsula and by the turn of the century had migrated south into Watsonville and the Santa Clara Valley. By the late 1970’s, operations expanded into Southern California where the headquarters is today. The company values of Honesty, Fairness and Respect line the corridors of every office, guiding and leading business principles and decisions. Those decisions have resulted in the organization’s position as an industry leader, adopting health and wellness programs, opening primary health clinics and partnering with local organizations to improve the quality of life for the farmworker community.