Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the availability of the newly updated International Audit Protocol Consortium (IAPC) EHS audit protocol for Sweden. Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are now prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has indepth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.

STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 30 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.

Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly updated protocol include:



"Ordinance on Sulfur Content of Fuels, SFS 2014:509" repealed and replaced "Ordinance on Sulfur Content of Fuels, SFS 2011:1588."

"Ordinance on use of Volatile Organic Compounds, SFS 2013:254" repealed and replaced "Regulations on Emissions of Volatile Organic Compounds, NFS 2001:27."

"Ordinance on Large Combustion Plants, SFS 2013:252" repealed and replaced "Regulations on Emissions to Air of Sulfur Dioxide, Nitrogen Dioxide and Dust from Large Combustion Plants, NFS 2002: 26."

"Ordinance on the Incineration of Waste, SFS 2013:253" repealed and replaced "Ordinance on the Incineration of Waste, SFS 2008:840."

"Ordinance on Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases, SFS 2016:1128" repealed and replaced "Ordinance on Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases, SFS 2007:846."

"Ordinance on the Incineration of Waste, SFS 2013:253" repealed and replaced the "Ordinance on the Incineration of Hazardous Waste, NFS 2002: 1060" and the "Regulations on the Incineration of Waste, NFS 2002:28."

"Ordinance on Producer Responsibility for Packaging, SFS 2014:1073" repealed and replaced the "Ordinance on Producer Responsibility for Packaging, SFS 2006:1273."

"Ordinance on Producer Responsibility for Electrical Products, SFS 2014:1075" repealed and replaced the "Ordinance on Producer Responsibility for Electrical and Electronic Products, SFS 2005:20."

"Regulations on Landfills, Criteria and Procedures for Reception of Waste When Establishing Landfills for Waste, NFS 2004:10" was amended with significant changes relating to the temporary or permanent storage of waste metallic mercury in certain types of landfills.

"Regulations on Electrical Equipment and Protective Systems for Use in Potentially Explosive Environments, ELSÄK-FS 2016:2" repealed and replaced "Regulations on Electrical Equipment for Use in Potentially Explosive Environments, ELSÄK-FS 1995:6."

"Ordinance on Environmentally Hazardous Activities and the Protection of Public Health, SFS 2016:1193" repealed and replaced "Ordinance on Environmentally Hazardous Activities and the Protection of Public Health, SFS 2012:649" and replaced the relevant provisions of the "Regulations and General Guidance on Tanks and Piping for Flammable Liquids, MSBFS 2011:8."

"Guidance on Industrial Noise and Noise from Other Activities, Report 6538, April 2015" repealed and replaced the "External Industrial Noise Guidelines, RR 1978:5."

"Pressurized Containers and Equipment, AFS 2016:1" repealed and replaced "Pressurized Containers and Equipment, AFS 1999:4."

"Ergonomics, AFS 2012:2" replaced the relevant provisions in "Manual Handling, AFS 2000:1."

"Scaffolding, AFS 2013:4" repealed and replaced "Scaffolding, AFS 2011:08" with significant changes.

"Regulations on Permits for the Handling of Flammable Gases and Liquids, MSBFS 2013:3" repealed and replaced "Regulations on Permits for the Handling of Flammable Gases and Liquids, SAIFS 1995:3."

"Equipment for Use in Potentially Explosive Atmospheres, AFS 2016:4" repealed and replaced "Equipment for Use in Potentially Explosive Atmospheres, AFS 1995:5."

"Regulations on Permits for Import and Transfer of Explosive Goods, MSBFS 2016:4" repealed and replaced "Regulations on Import and Transfer of Explosive Goods, SAIFS 1997:5."

"Guidelines and Commentary on Obligations at Dangerous Workplaces, MSBFS 2014:2" repealed and replaced "Guidelines and Commentary on Obligations at Dangerous Workplaces, SRVFS 2004:8."

"Regulations on Cleaning (Chimney Sweeping) and Fire Safety Inspections, MSBFS 2014:6" repealed and replaced "Regulations on Cleaning (Chimney Sweeping) and Fire Safety Inspections, SRVFS 2005:9."

"Handling of Flammable Gases and Liquids at Fueling Stations, MSB822, March 2015" repealed and replaced the 2008 version.

"Regulations on Transport Safety Advisers for Transport of Dangerous Goods, MSBFS 2015:9" repealed and replaced "Regulations on Transport Safety Advisers for Transport of Dangerous Goods, SRVFS 2006:9." Amendments were minimal.

"Regulations on Transport of Dangerous Goods by Road and Over Land (ADR-S), MSBFS 2016:8" repealed and replaced "Regulations on Transport of Dangerous Goods by Road and Over Land (ADR-S), MSBFS 2012:6." Amendments were minimal.

"Regulations on Transport of Dangerous Goods by Railway (RID-S), MSBFS 2016:9" repealed and replaced "Regulations on Transport of Dangerous Goods by Railway (RID-S), MSBFS 2012:7." Amendments were minimal.

The 2015 versions of the "European Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR)" and "Regulations Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Rail (RID)" are relevant for this Protocol. Amendments were minimal.

"Electromagnetic Fields, AFS 2016:3" repealed and replaced "High Frequency Electromagnetic Fields, AFS 1987:2" with significant amendments.

"Occupational Exposure Limit Values, AFS 2015:7" repealed and replaced "Occupational Exposure Limit Values, AFS 2015: 2011:18."

"Ordinance on Measures for Prevention and Limitation of Serious Chemical Accidents, SFS 2015:236" repealed and replaced "SFS 1999:382," as well as the provisions in "AFS 2005:19 on prevention of Major Chemical Accidents."

"Regulations on Measures for the Prevention and Limitation of Serious Chemical Accidents, MSBFS 2015:8" replaced the previous regulations issued by the "Swedish Rescues Services Agency (SRVFS 2005:2)."

"Ordinance on nematodes, insects and arachnids as Biocidal Products, SFS 2016:402" replaced "SFS 2000:388 (Biocidal Products Ordinance)" and "SFS 2006:1010 (Plant Protection Products Ordinance)."

"Regulations on Permits and Knowledge Requirements for Using Certain Pesticides, SJVFS 2014:35" replaced the previous version of these regulations "(SJVFS 2007:76)."

"Regulation on Pesticides, SFS 2014:425" was added to the Protocol to include the conditions for authorization and management of pesticides in the form of plant protection products or biocidal products.

For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP and STC click here.

About Specialty Technical Publishers

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, accounting, business practices, standards and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information and specialty websites.

About Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.

STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.