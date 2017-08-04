Christopher Picone Named To The Advisory Board For K8 Ventures

Christopher L. Picone, president of Picone Advisory Group Chris' experience with complex business challenges is an enormous complement to the K8 Ventures executive team.

Christopher L. Picone, owner and president of Picone Advisory Group, has been named to the advisory board for K8 Ventures, LLC.

Based in Chicago, K8 Ventures invests in early-stage companies that address the human condition. The consulting firm delivers capabilities across key business functional areas that accelerate growth by reducing time-to-market and improving capital efficiency. Its current portfolio includes bamm, the next generation travel and meeting management platform that offers affinity and travel programs to non-profits and enterprises; and P3rceive, a computer software company that enables executives to simulate their business based on results, capacity staffing, and revenue cycle.

“Chris is a great addition to our board for so many reasons,” said Kurt Johnson, CEO of K8 Ventures. “His expertise across industries and experience with a broad range of complex business challenges is an enormous complement to the K8 Ventures executive team.”

With an understanding of the financial intricacies of companies large and small, Picone has decades of real-world experience providing creative ways to support clients through a wide range of services. He is committed to championing healthy business in America.

In his role as an advisory board member, Picone will work to elevate K8 Venture’s company profile by attracting new customers, helping raise capital, providing strategic and financial advice and planning, and guiding the company in legal, business and real estate matters.

Based in Chicago’s western suburbs, Picone Advisory Group specializes in strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, operational enhancement, business turnarounds and restructurings, asset disposition, litigation support, neutral claim administration, real estate, and crisis management.

The firm provides consulting services to an international client base in a wide variety of industry settings including: financial services, manufacturing, aerospace, building and construction, food and food service, homeland security and first response, healthcare, energy, real estate, wholesale and retail services, technology, telecommunications, and transportation.

