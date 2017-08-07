Svet Fussell Area Director for Club Z! South Lake County FL The Club Z! program is tailored to each student’s unique needs and goals, so it’s very common for our students to improve 2 letter grades or more after just a few weeks of tutoring. Helping students reach their goals is an incredibly rewarding experience.

Club Z! Tutoring and Test Prep of South Lake County, proudly serving Clermont, Minneola, Groveland, Polk County, Davenport, and Astatula, is celebrating its grand opening with local giveaways and promotions now through September 12, 2017. Club Z! is North America’s largest in-home and online tutoring and test prep company, offering one-on-one and small group tutoring in all subjects, including SAT and ACT test preparation and study skills development. Club Z! also has services and programs to support students of all ages, from Kindergarten readiness through college admissions counseling.

Svet Fussell, Area Director of the new South Lake County Club Z!, is no stranger to the tutoring and test prep industry, having spent more than a decade as a center director for a large tutoring firm before deciding to run her own Club Z! franchise.

“What drew me to Club Z! was the emphasis they placed on each student as an individual. The Club Z! program is tailored to each student’s unique needs and goals, so it’s very common for our students to improve 2 letter grades or more after just a few weeks of tutoring. Helping students reach their goals is an incredibly rewarding experience.”

In addition to Svet’s experience in the tutoring and test prep industry, her career has spanned the educational gamut from college admissions consulting to career services management. The common thread for Svet has always been creating and cultivating relationships in the communities she serves. Together with her husband Larry, Svet intends to continue fostering positive relationships with her local schools and other community organizations that serve students in Lake County, stating:

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with our local schools for a number of years, and I’ve seen firsthand how helpful that partnership is to ensuring student success. I look forward to building on those relationships and ensuring that Club Z!’s tutoring programs fully support what’s happening in the classroom. I am also excited about working with other local organizations that support children, and can better help me serve our students.”

Svet will lead a team of highly qualified, professional tutors, all of whom are thoroughly screened and background checked prior to working with a student. But Club Z! goes one step further to ensure that each student is carefully matched to the best tutor available, using its Z! Tutor Match process. Tutors are assigned to students based on academic qualifications, personality traits, and other factors that help foster student success. Club Z! even offers a 100% satisfaction Z! Guarantee backing their tutor match.

South Lake County Club Z! is inviting local residents to meet and hear from Svet during a Facebook Live Grand Opening Event on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 1 pm EDT. Families are encouraged to like and follow the Club Z! of South Lake County Facebook page @ClubZSouthLakeCounty to participate in exciting, month-long promotional giveaways and new client specials.