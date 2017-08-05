McGee Wealth Management is included in the 2017 FT 300 list of top U.S. Registered Investment Advisers by Financial Times, and ranked 4th in Oregon. Financial Times uses a comprehensive formula to grade CERTIFIED FIANANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional Firms to compile the FT300 list. This list is compiled annually and features the top advisers at traditional financial advisory firms.

The Financial Times’ methodology is quantifiable and objective. To achieve the list, the Financial Times invited over 2,000 qualifying Financial Advisory Firms to complete a comprehensive application. In addition, FT added their own research including data from regulatory filings.

The formula used to grade advisers is based on six factors and calculates a numeric score for each adviser. Criteria used to determine those chosen include Assets under Management (AUM), AUM growth rate, companies’ years in existence, compliance record, Industry certifications, and online accessibility.

Judith McGee, L.H.D., C.F.P.® and Chair/CEO of McGee Wealth Management was the first female to receive her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification. McGee has pioneered change and growth in the financial planning industry. McGee Wealth Management is nationally recognized, independent wealth advisory and investment management firm.

In 1982 Linette Dobbins CFP® joined McGee Wealth Management and now serves as President and CCO of the firm. Over the years the firm has received numerous honors, accolades, and awards. McGee Wealth Management advisors integrate financial services and asset management with holistic planning and consulting. With comprehensive services and philanthropic recognition, McGee Wealth Management believes that “Making Life a Richer Experience” exemplifies their stellar client relationships, built on trust and collaboration, with a strong focus on the financial needs of multi-generational families. McGee Wealth Management has been recognized by Forbes, America’s Top Advisors, Research Magazine’s Advisor Hall of Fame, and Barron’s Magazine.

McGee Wealth Management incorporates philanthropy within their mission statement, and practices this philosophy through an organized company policy developed by Ashley Baldwin, McGee Wealth Management’s Marketing Director. Giving back to the community is forefront in the firm’s endeavors to spend time and resources on needs within their community. All employees of McGee Wealth Management receive paid time off to participate in activities for a charity of their choice. McGee Wealth Management supports employee chosen charities by covering costs for entrance fees to charity runs and events.

About McGee Wealth Management

McGee Wealth Management’s key team members include Judith McGee, L.H.D., C.F.P.®, ChFC, CEO/Chairwoman (MWM) & Co-Branch manager (RJFS), D. Linette Dobbins, CFP®, President/CCO (MWM) & Co-Branch Manager (RJFS), and Jennifer Currin Gutridge, CFP®, Executive Vice President (MWM) and Financial Advisor (RJFS).

Visit http://www.McGeeWM.com, call 503-597-2222, or write 12455 SW 68th Ave. Portland, Oregon 97223 for more information. McGee Wealth Management is an Independent Registered Investment Advisor. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through McGee Wealth Management, Inc. McGee Wealth Management, Inc. is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. For media requests contact Diane Dennis with Inspired Media at info(at)inspiredmc(dot)com

