The partnership of RURO, Inc. and Westox Labs announces an off-the-shelf edition of LimitLIS® focused on point of care testing. The LimitLIS® Point of Care Testing Edition allows for POCT kit tracking, patient and physician data management, and full insurance management. This edition is fully optimized for mobile devices which allows users to enter and access point of care tests from patient care rooms, offices, or anywhere in the world on any device, including tablets.

“We have reviewed dozens of software options and could not be happier with RURO.” says Katerina Gavrylchenko, Laboratory Manager at Westox Labs. “The ease of use is key and this system has a great end user interface and makes for a seamless transition from a legacy system.”

The Point of Care Testing Edition is available on the Cloud and offers full HIPAA compliance, data security, and encryption- all for a low monthly fee. Security is a high concern for all clinical laboratories, which is why Westox and RURO incorporated full traceability/audit logs into the solution so laboratory managers, and your auditors, can clearly access changes to any record with timestamp and user information.

“We have worked closely with Westox Labs over the past few months,” says Vlad Lebedev, RURO Inc.’s CEO, “and we are honored to be releasing this edition with one of the leading testing laboratories in the clinical diagnostic field.”

Users should expect these key features in the POCT Edition of LimitLIS®:



Full HIPAA compliance

Easy to use and fast data entry

Immediate result report generation

Option to instantly order confirmation tests from accredited laboratories

Full security and data encryption

Optimization for mobile devices

CFR 21 Part 11 compliance

Convenient and user-friendly interface

For more information on the Point of Care Testing Edition of LimitLIS®, please visit http://www.limitlis.cloud/poct-edition.

About RURO, Inc.

Founded in 2006, RURO specializes in Laboratory Information Management and RFID Solutions. RURO’s Limfinity® is the informatics centerpiece in many of the world’s leading translational science programs and biobanks. RURO’s RFID Solutions meet critical inventory management, tracking and security needs.

RURO is Laboratory Information Bliss.

Visit RURO at http://www.ruro.com for more information.

