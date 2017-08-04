@RISK Receives SOC 2 Attestation Report We felt it was extremely important to demonstrate we could deliver our capability in a manner that is trusted and secure and this is why we pursued SOC2 compliancy.

@RISK Technologies, Inc., a Cyber Network Consensus SaaS company, recently has received their SOC 2 Type I attestation report. The completion of this engagement provides evidence that @RISK Technologies has a strong commitment to deliver high quality services to its clients by demonstrating they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place. SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA’s Trust Services Principles.

SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice’s service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of @RISK Technologies’ controls to meet the criteria for these principles.

“@RISK Technologies believes that true Cyber Situational Awareness and the road to Privacy by Design starts with measuring the Cyber Attack Surface,” said John Bliss, Chief Privacy Officer of @RISK Technologies. “We felt it was extremely important to demonstrate we could deliver our capability in a manner that is trusted and secure and this is why we pursued SOC2 compliancy.”

“The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. @RISK Technologies has selected the security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality principles for the basis of their audit,” said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. “@Risk delivers trust based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on @RISK Technologies’ controls.”