Tequila Ciudad Launches in the United States

Tequila Ciudad is a modern approach to premium tequila. Ciudad is made from tequilana weber, blue variety agave, which is grown in the highlands of Mexico, where the soil is red and agave is bursting with flavor. Launching initially with three styles, Blanco, Reposado and Anejo, tequila Ciudad is currently available in 27 states with Deutsch Distributors and is currently in all Total Wine and More stores nationally.

Each bottle of Ciudad is etched with a map of Mexico City, the capital and heartbeat of Mexico. It represents a growing and progressive culture as well as the energy, ambition, the hustle, the strength to succeed, the ability to stand out. Tequila, like Scotch or Champagne, has an old soul steeped in culture and quality, but it is also vibrant, immediate, sophisticated and modern; it is alive, it has energy. It represents millions of journeys with clear destinations. This is the embodiment of Ciudad. Relentless in pursuit to make something better, something extraordinary, and then find a destination worthy of the effort. Our direction is clear. Our destination is you!

Portfolio:

CIUDAD BLANCO: Not aged, distilled in copper stills and immediately bottled AROMA: Bright Highland Agave, fresh grass and citrus, green fruits like mango peel and pineapple.

TASTE: Lightly bitter, with smoky notes, citrus predominance, herbal notes like mint, with nuances of spices like cinnamon

SRP ($52.99/750ML)

CIUDAD REPOSADO: Aged 11 Months in American White Oak

AROMA: Gorgeous fruit notes such as banana and green fruits, with a light sweet vanilla and fresh honey bee, remarkable notes of wood from the American White Oak and bursting with fresh Highland agave

TASTE: Smooth Oak flavor, with tastes of honey and vanilla that remain in the mouth and slightly smoked.

SRP ($56.99/750ML)

CIUDAD AÑEJO: Aged 24 Months in French Oak and 24 months in White American Oak then blended

AROMA: Wood notes that mix walnut and vanilla with slightly smoky coffee notes Layered sweet tones of honey , maple and raisins, denotes cooked agave, with fresh herbal scent

TASTE: Soft to the immediate palate. Beautiful notes of French Oak, walnut, caramel and vanilla. Slightly bitter, with presence of cooked agave, a mixture of spices, like ginger. Fruit notes like apple and pear

SRP ($59.99/750ML)

Website: http://tequilaciudad.com

Instagram: @tequilaciudad / Facebook TEQUILA CIUDAD

About Tequila Ciudad:

Tequila Ciudad is a luxury tequila currently available in three flavor profiles Blanco, Reposado and Anejo. Ciudad is made entirely from the finest blue agave (weber variety) in the Highlands of Arandas. Distributed by Deutsch, Tequila Ciudad is kosher and currently available in over 27 states within the United States and will continue to expand. For more information on where to buy please visit the website: tequilaciudad.com | http://www.totalwine.com/search/all?text=ciudad&tab=fullcatalog

