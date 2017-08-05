Millennials, Generation X, and Baby Boomers share the same values. Very little has changed since WWII, in the sense that people from that generation and those who came later still place more emphasis on the importance of ‘wholesome’ values.

The media have often cast Millennials as selfish, self-entitled, and self-absorbed, and driven by egocentric values, like money, status, and recognition. Research from Queendom.com, however, indicates that the “Me” generation is very much a “We” generation. Not only do they venerate values like family, community, and hard work, they also share 9 of their top 10 values with Generation Xers and Baby Boomers.

Analyzing data from 744 people who took their Values Profile, researchers at Queendom looked at each cohort – Millennials, Generation X, and Baby Boomers – individually in order to determine how each group scored on the 34 values assessed on the test. What researchers discovered was that despite age differences, the three groups differ very little in terms of their value system. Here’s how each group scored on the top ten values:

(Note: Scores are based on a range from 0 to 100. The higher the score, the more important the group considers the value).

FAMILY & FRIENDS



Score for Millennials: 78

Score for Generation X: 75

Score for Baby Boomers: 76

All three groups value their relationships with friends and family, and derive a great deal of joy from being surrounded by those they love.

EMPATHY



Score for Millennials: 78

Score for Generation X: 80

Score for Baby Boomers: 82

All three groups consider empathy essential in order to recognize, understand, and relieve the suffering of others.

HARD WORK



Score for Millennials: 77

Score for Generation X: 76

Score for Baby Boomers: 78

All three groups believe in the value of hard work, and admire people who also uphold this value. They consider it important to put in a dedicated effort into everything they take on.

ACCEPTANCE & BELONGING



Score for Millennials: 77

Score for Generation X: 73

Score for Baby Boomers: 75

All three groups consider it important to be a part of a team, personally and professionally. They value a variety of opinions and want others to approve of and support them.

ALTRUISM



Score for Millennials: 76

Score for Generation X: 78

Score for Baby Boomers: 78

All three groups consider it a priority to come to the aid of those in need, and show a strong desire to offer their time and resources to help others.

STABILITY



Score for Millennials: 75

Score for Generation X: 72

Score for Baby Boomers: 71

All three groups value and thrive on structure and dislike ambiguity. They prefer to plan ahead and approach goals and problems in a methodical, step-by-step manner.

COMMUNITY



Score for Millennials: 72

Score for Generation X: 72

Score for Baby Boomers: 76

All three groups are (or consider it important to be) highly involved in their community and its social causes. They consider it essential to speak out against injustice.

ETHICS & MORALS



Score for Millennials: 71

Score for Generation X: 73

Score for Baby Boomers: 78

All three groups believe that living their life according to certain ethics and principles is vital. They know what they stand for and recognize that aligning their goals with their principles is crucial to their happiness.

INNOVATION



Score for Millennials: 70

Score for Generation X: 68

Score for Baby Boomers: 72

All three groups advocate innovation, and believe that it is essential for the world to continue to progress and advance new theories, ideas, and inventions.

According to Queendom’s study, these three generations only differed on 1 of the top 10 values. Whereas both Generation X and Baby Boomers valued Intellectualism - the pursuit of knowledge and the desire to expand their intellectual horizons - Millennials valued Socializing and the desire to expand their social network. Given that Millennials have grown up in a highly technical age that revolves around social media, this did not come as much of a surprise to researchers.

“Our values are very much a function of the era we grow up in – the social, economic, and global climate,” explains Dr. Jerabek, president of PsychTests, the parent company of Queendom. “However, what our study has revealed is that very little has changed since WWII, in the sense that people from that generation and those who came later still place more emphasis on the importance of ‘wholesome’ values, like family, community, altruism, and less on money and power. When it comes down to it, there really is no generation gap when it comes to what we value…just perhaps different ways of fulfilling that value. Whereas their parents may have marched the streets to protest an injustice, for example, Millennials are harnessing the power of social media to promote causes they believe in. Different approaches, but both based on the same good intentions.”

