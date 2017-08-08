Abossein Engineering and Merrick Lentz Architect are announcing that as of July 2017 they have completed over 200 projects together, an impressive milestone in their three-decade long relationship. Their first project together was a restaurant in 1988, and during the following years, they developed a portfolio of work together that has covered numerous cities throughout the United States and Canada, including projects in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Texas, Florida, Hawaii, California, Montana and New York.

Merrick Lentz Architect was founded in 1985, and since has provided Architectural and Planning services for hotels, restaurants, retails, offices, churches and residences. Abossein and Merrick Lentz have successfully finished design and construction of over 100 Tommy Bahama’s and 60 Outback Restaurants nationwide along with several other projects such as Blazing Onion’s, Best Western Hotels, Bonefish Grilles, multiple Churches, Grand Central Casino’s, Mazatlan Restaurants, Ruby Diners, Union Gospel Mission Buildings and many more projects.

Merrick Lentz Architect has wide and varied experience, maintaining the highest professional and design standards on their diverse portfolio of projects. Through the years they’ve become a resource for developers, helping to provide services in planning, design, permit acquisition and construction administration. Their span of work ranges from assembly occupancy spaces such as churches, as well as office, retail, medical facilities, banks and custom residences.

The projects that the Merrick Lentz team have taken on over the years has allowed the company to respond to changing economic conditions and demands while keeping their design skills honed. An increasingly important function of their practice has become the interaction with local jurisdictions during the permit approval process. Their expertise affords a positive working relationship with building officials, and offers their clients the knowledge to know when and how to challenge questionable interpretations of various codes. Securing permits has become a slow and tedious process in the best of circumstances, but the team at Merrick Lentz works diligently to complete the permitting process in the shortest possible time frame.

Abossein Engineering is in its 32nd year of business, and has built a reputation for its high-quality work and creative solutions. Alex Abossein is one of a small number of engineers in the US who is licensed in three separate disciplines, M.P.E. F.P.E., E.P.E., & LEED-AP.

Over the course of his career, Alex has earned licenses in three specialties, including mechanical, fire protection, and electrical engineering. This blend of experience and expertise provides his clients and partners with a distinct benefit over other engineering firms. In addition to being licensed in each discipline, Alex is also an accredited green building LEED professional and an energy code examiner.

Abossein Engineering has obtained business registrations in 17 states throughout the US, and through the years the Abossein Team has completed projects in each of these states. He and his team focus on productivity, efficiency and cost effectiveness of all project variables. As a result, his skills are in high demand. Alex prides himself on his attention he pays to the small details of each project, as the intricacies of each project can have a significant impact on the outcome.

It is Alex’s belief that building a strong business starts with building relationships, establishing that you are a trustworthy partner, and fostering teamwork. Continually striving for the best performance for you and your partners, has become part of the Abossein mantra. Combining these elements has been the key to his success in the over 32 years since Abossein Engineering was established.