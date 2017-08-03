The United Nations Foundation today announced its annual press fellowship during UN General Assembly week in New York. Selected journalists will have the opportunity to attend events during the annual gathering of world leaders at the General Debate of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly and will have access to exclusive briefings with senior officials and experts on today’s pressing international issues. The fellowship will offer a stipend to cover travel costs, and programming will take place from September 17–20, 2017.

This year’s UN General Assembly session will open during a critical time for the world, with a new UN Secretary-General and a new U.S. President and as the international community faces the largest displacement crisis since the end of World War II, 20 million people on the brink of famine, climate change, and a number of security challenges. It will also take place as countries, businesses, and individuals are taking action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and a world of dignity for all. The UN Foundation’s press fellowship will offer direct access to UN and other experts on the front lines of addressing these global issues.

In addition to providing briefings and roundtables with high-level experts, the fellowship will provide access to side events and the one-day Social Good Summit.

“UN General Assembly week provides a vital opportunity for the world to come together to promote cooperation and advance global progress,” said Caleb Tiller, Executive Director of Public Affairs at the UN Foundation. “The UN Foundation’s press fellowship will offer a unique opportunity for journalists to gain information and insight on the international issues that impact the lives of Americans and people around the world.”

The fellowship is intended for reporters who do not have regular access to key UN experts, but are interested in foreign affairs, humanitarian issues, sustainable development, climate change, and the United Nations. Journalists will receive a stipend to cover travel costs.

The application can be found here. Application deadline: August 15, 2017. For more information, please contact Serena Jiwani at sjiwani(at)unfoundation(dot)org.

