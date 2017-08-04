Prominent Automotive Logistics Leader Joins Surgere

Michael Silvio I look forward to sharing the passion for the technology Surgere offers, and helping our clients achieve success on the bottom line.

Silvio is an automotive executive with 25 years of experience in global supply chain management. His responsibilities included global logistics, customs, packaging, materials and purchasing. Silvio comes to Surgere most recently after fifteen years of experience as the Senior Director Supply Chain Management of Cooper Standard Automotive, Inc., a tier one supplier based in Novi, Michigan.

He has been an adjunct faculty member at the Mike Ilitch School of Business, Global Supply Chain Department, at Wayne State University in Detroit since 2013. He also sits on the Board of Directors of EWI Worldwide.

Silvio’s new role will put him at the helm of Surgere’s newest vertical, Logistics Innovation. This includes a new finished vehicle and yard management platform called Hawkeye. A solution that monitors a finished vehicles location and disposition by leveraging multiple tracking technologies and sensors to feed a cloud based analytics and asset management system. Currently rolling out at an OEM in Canton, Mississippi, the industry can now successfully move beyond barcodes and make data available for real-time and advanced analytics.

“I want to help Surgere grow and solve many of the supply chain problems I have experienced first-hand,” Silvio said. “I look forward to sharing the passion for the technology Surgere offers, and helping our clients achieve success on the bottom line.”

Over the next few months, Silvio will be presenting at events around the globe on a variety of topics including ‘The digital transformation of the automotive supply chain,’ ‘The smart packaging paradigm,’ and ‘Logistics Innovation and Impact.’

About Surgere:

Surgere's role in the evolving i4.0 supply chain reality is to provide their clients with advanced asset visibility, data analytics, and control through each segment of the Automotive Supply Chain - Packaging, Transportation, Yard, Finished Vehicles, Plant, and Cross-Global. Their clients include Adient, Cooper Standard, Electrolux, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda North America, Lear Corporation, MAHLE, Nissan North America, The Timken Company, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics, Whirlpool Corporation, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Yazaki, among many other well-known brands.