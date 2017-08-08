Straight Waveguide Sections "These new products deliver the quality construction and consistent performance that is the standard for our rapidly expanding waveguide component portfolio,” said Steven Pong, Product Manager

Fairview Microwave Inc., a supplier of on-demand microwave and RF components, has launched a new line of straight waveguide sections that operate in the frequency range of 5.85 GHz to 110 GHz and in 13 waveguide bands from C to W band. Typical applications include test benches, instrumentation, MILCOM, SATCOM, telecom, radar and high-efficiency RF/Microwave transmission networks.

Fairview’s new line of straight waveguide sections consists of 61 models that are available in sizes ranging from WR-10 to WR-137. These waveguide straights deliver VSWR as low as 1.03:1 and are available in section lengths from 3 inches to 12 inches. They are made of either painted copper alloy or gold-plated, oxygen-free hard copper (OFHC) and feature UG, CPR and UBR-style flanges. These straight waveguides are ideally suited for industrial, defense, aerospace, test and instrumentation, medical and telecom industries.

“Our new series of waveguide straights supports a broad range of applications by operating in frequency bands from 5.85 GHz to 110 GHz. These new products deliver the quality construction and consistent performance that is the standard for our rapidly expanding waveguide component portfolio,” said Steven Pong, Product Manager.

Fairview’s straight waveguide sections are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/straight-waveguide-sections.html. For inquiries, Fairview can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

###

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company’s ISO 9001:2008 certified production facilities in Allen, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936 x1174