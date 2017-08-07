Virtual Systems, a leading provider of Print and Mail MIS software, announced that APC Direct has completed implementing Virtual Systems’ Midnight software.

“We chose to implement Midnight for its unique ability to handle print and mail production workflows,” says Jeff Bradley, Project Manager at APC Direct. Regarding the implementation process, he also said, “We spent a fair amount of time back calculating how we priced jobs and inventory items. We didn’t have to do that, but we decided from the beginning that if we needed to change the way we do our business to conform to how Midnight was setup, that we would do so. Our thought on that decision was that Midnight seemed to be very logically setup and it would be easier moving forward for updates etc.”

“Working with Jeff and his team at APC Direct has been a great experience. I especially appreciated their technical competency to create solutions like system integrations, which utilize the Midnight API. It’s definitely been fun to see how their system has evolved in such a short time,” said Chris Huber, President of Virtual Systems.

About Virtual Systems: Virtual Systems’ award winning Midnight software is 100% browser based and can be run from either the cloud or on premise at your location. Access your information from anywhere using tablets and mobile devices. With powerful dashboards and APIs, companies can easily manage all facets of their business. The revolutionary technology allows companies to leverage all their investments to gain a competitive edge and ultimately please customers.

About APC Direct: Based in Chesterfield MO, APC Direct specializes in highly targeted automotive marketing products. In addition to automotive programs, it offers a convenient one-stop, all-inclusive solution to direct mail marketing. We can effectively manage all of your direct marketing needs including list purchasing, data processing, laser personalization, and lettershop services… even managing the purchase and delivery of offset printing.