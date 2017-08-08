@RISK Technologies, Inc. is Now a Select Vendor of PA Bankers Services Corporation @RISK Technologies brings powerful Cognitive Computing, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies and services to augment our members' efforts to combat this most pervasive and growing threat, a cyber attack.

@RISK Technologies, Inc., a Cyber Network Consensus SaaS company, today announced that it has been added to the PA Bankers Services Corporation's Select Vendor Program. The PA Bankers Services Corporation is a wholly-owned, for-profit subsidiary of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association.

“The Services Corp. is always looking to add valuable solutions to help our members address today's most difficult banking challenges,” said Cindy Wallett, SVP of Member Relations & Professional Development of Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers). “The addition of @RISK Technologies to the Select Vendor program brings powerful Cognitive Computing, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies and services to augment our members' efforts to combat this most pervasive and growing threat, a cyber attack. Their No Cost cybersecurity assessment for member banks is a tremendous value.”

2017 has seen unprecedented levels of new and vivid examples of cyber attacks, characterized by a seemingly constant string of hacks, ransomware and other malicious incidents. @RISK’s solutions establish a bank-by-bank plan for improving and maintaining cybersecurity programs for Pennsylvania bankers.

“@RISK Technologies believes that true Cyber Situational Awareness is achieved by measuring the Cyber Attack Surface. You can’t solve what you can’t measure. It’s better to detect sinister intentions early than to respond to compromised networks and conduct cyber forensics after the injury has occurred,” said Sean O’Brien, CEO of @RISK Technologies.

@RISK Technologies delivers an automated Digital Forensic Investigation (DFI) through Network Consensus tactics powered by next generation machine learning in the context of a Balanced ScoreCard for cyber campaign. The solution allows financial institutions to avoid costly post event forensics should a breach occur, and augments current IT staff through significant automation capabilities that makes them more productive.

“We are excited about offering our members the ability to measure risk using advanced machine learning from @RISK Technologies,” said Duncan Campbell, President and CEO of the PA Bankers. “Their Balanced ScoreCard creates a common sense fusion of bank operations with compliance & risk management.”

@RISK Technologies gained entry into the Services Corp Select Vendor program through a rigorous selection process, requiring validation and approval from a 13-member board representing deposit groups across the PA Bankers membership. The board undertakes due diligence and proper vetting of all potential new Select Vendors via a detailed application process, independent financial review of the company and extensive reference checks with current banking customers, among other criteria.