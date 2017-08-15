Ebtech Industrial Modular Building Solutions The application and use of shipping containers as a mainstream building type is a concept whose time has arrived.

Ebtech Industrial (http://www.ebtechindustrial.com), a global supplier and manufacturer of modular building solutions, is pleased to announce their partnership with an award winning architectural firm, Chait Studios (http://www.chaitstudios.com). The partnership will concentrate on buildings created from shipping containers.

Ebtech Industrial and Chait Studios both agree that the application and use of shipping containers as a mainstream building type is a concept whose time has arrived. Both companies’ experience with container applications is extensive, and the new partnership will add value and range to this area.

Ebtech Industrial is a leader in customizing and modifying shipping containers and manufacturing of nonstandard containers to clients’ specifications. Ebtech’s modular panel competency is used to create containers with well-defined interior environments (architecture, aesthetics, and technology) as well as exterior protection systems (hurricane, tornado, fire, earthquake, or terrorist attack).

Chait Studios is a long-time advocate of modular buildings, and their impressive design portfolio includes adaptive reuse, commercial, hospitality, retail and residential (both private and multi-family) buildings.

Please refer to our literature: Ebtech Industrial Conex Box Applications (attached) and our full line of product offerings: Ebtech Industrial Products (attached) for more information on container building applications and modular building solutions.