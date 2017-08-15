Ebtech Industrial Building Solutions announces strategic partnership for the design and manufacturing of shipping container buildings

Modular building manufacturer Ebtech Industrial is pleased to announce their partnership with architectural firm Chait Studios. The partnership will concentrate on buildings created from shipping containers.

Ebtech Industrial Modular Building Solutions

The application and use of shipping containers as a mainstream building type is a concept whose time has arrived.

Ebtech Industrial (http://www.ebtechindustrial.com), a global supplier and manufacturer of modular building solutions, is pleased to announce their partnership with an award winning architectural firm, Chait Studios (http://www.chaitstudios.com). The partnership will concentrate on buildings created from shipping containers.

Ebtech Industrial and Chait Studios both agree that the application and use of shipping containers as a mainstream building type is a concept whose time has arrived. Both companies’ experience with container applications is extensive, and the new partnership will add value and range to this area.

Ebtech Industrial is a leader in customizing and modifying shipping containers and manufacturing of nonstandard containers to clients’ specifications. Ebtech’s modular panel competency is used to create containers with well-defined interior environments (architecture, aesthetics, and technology) as well as exterior protection systems (hurricane, tornado, fire, earthquake, or terrorist attack).

Chait Studios is a long-time advocate of modular buildings, and their impressive design portfolio includes adaptive reuse, commercial, hospitality, retail and residential (both private and multi-family) buildings.

Please refer to our literature: Ebtech Industrial Conex Box Applications (attached) and our full line of product offerings: Ebtech Industrial Products (attached) for more information on container building applications and modular building solutions.

DONALD TRAVIS
Ebtech Industrial Building Solutions
+1 724-628-6100
Tracy C. Lynch
Ebtech Industrial Building Solutions
484-226-5552
