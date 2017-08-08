EnergySavvy Partners with Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy

"This pilot program with EnergySavvy provides a unique opportunity to reach and engage rural customers,” said Casey Langan, spokesman for Focus on Energy.

EnergySavvy, the leading provider of cloud-based utility customer engagement and personalization solutions, has been selected to implement a pilot program with Focus on Energy, Wisconsin utilities’ energy efficiency and renewable energy program.

EnergySavvy’s Direct Mail Assessment (DMA) provides a highly visual, intuitive and cost-effective way to engage hard-to-reach customers, increases customer satisfaction, and improves program and offer enrollment.

“This pilot program with EnergySavvy provides a unique opportunity to reach and engage rural customers,” said Casey Langan, Focus on Energy spokesman. “Our goal is to inform utility customers of ways to reduce energy waste and provide more personalized recommendations to programs with the Focus on Energy portfolio.”

EnergySavvy’s DMA allows customers to respond to direct mail energy assessments, either by mail or online. Through the use of the industry’s most experienced cloud personalization platform, direct mail energy assessments will be sent out to rural Wisconsin utility customers this summer.

“Real utility customer engagement means bringing everyone on the journey––and the right channel for some customer segments is direct mail,” said EnergySavvy CEO, Aaron Goldfeder. “Our modern cloud software integrates seamlessly to create a compelling and interactive energy educational experience that customers can hold right in their hand. This is the magic behind a 750% increase over traditional direct mail response rates."

About EnergySavvy

EnergySavvy provides cloud solutions to create personalized utility–customer relationships. More than 40 utilities and state programs rely on EnergySavvy’s personalization engine to improve customer engagement, deliver predictive recommendations, and streamline operations—on any platform, at any scale. Learn more at: http://www.energysavvy.com

About Focus on Energy

Focus on Energy is Wisconsin utilities' statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program funded by the state's investor-owned energy utilities and participating municipal and electric cooperative utilities. Focus on Energy works with eligible Wisconsin residents and businesses to install cost-effective energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. Focus on Energy information, resources and financial incentives help to implement projects that otherwise would not be completed. Its efforts help Wisconsin residents and businesses manage rising energy costs, promote in-state economic development, protect our environment and control Wisconsin's growing demand for electricity and natural gas. For more information call 800.762.7077 or visit focusonenergy.com.