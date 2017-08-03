160 Learning Conversations at Elliott Masie’s Learning 2017

Learning 2017 We’re gathering over 1,600 colleagues from around the world to have some key conversations about the Challenges of Workplace Learning. Our Design Model involves dynamic development of a wide range of session & activity choices. - Elliott Masie, Host

Learning in the workplace is changing and conversations for learning leaders are being developed for Elliott Masie’s Learning 2017 event, to be held in Orlando, Florida from October 22-25. Over 1,600 corporate learning leaders from around the world will participate in these sessions at Learning 2017, featuring a Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama and keynotes from John Lithgow (The Power of Storytelling), Christine McKinley (Physics for Rock Stars), Karl Kapp (Gamification), Timo Gorner (Fox Entertainment Group), Diane Adams (Mount Sinai Health System), and many other thought leaders.

“We’re gathering over 1,600 colleagues from around the world at Learning 2017 to have some key conversations about the Challenges of Workplace Learning. Our Design Model for Learning 2017 involves dynamic development of a wide range of session and activity choices. We are in the final stages of formatting over 160 choices for Learning 2017 participants,” said Elliott Masie, Host & Curator.

These key conversations include the following sessions and the companies leading them:



Agile Learning Development: Wins, Fails & Lessons Learned (Capital One, Bloomberg)

Amateur Videos for Engagement (Mount Sinai Health System)

Learning Strategy vs. Business Strategy: The Digital Connection (PwC)

Digital Distractions & Learning? (30 Under 30)

Cyber, Terror & Emergency Disruption Readiness (Learning CONSORTIUM)

Making a MARK on Your Organization (Yahoo)

More Variety = Improved Learning Outcomes (Herman Miller)

Prove It! Measuring SMARTER to Show Business Relevance (Cisco)

Ice-Ice-Breakers...& Other Engagement Activities! (Keurig Green Mountain)

Two-Way Coaching: A Grassroots Way to Grow Your Employees (State Auto Insurance)

Using Improv Techniques to Boost Creativity in Your Team! (Garney Construction)

Learning 2017 sessions and conversations will be facilitated by learning leaders from global corporations including: 3M Company, Alliance Theater, Bank of America, Choice Hotels International, Discover, Ericsson, GCFLearnFree.org, HCA, Home Depot, Humana, KFC, Kimberly-Clark, McDonald's, McKinsey & Company, Meeting Professionals International, Mount Sinai Health System, Penn State University, PG&E, PwC, RaceTrac, Schoolcraft College, Southwest Research Institute, Spectrum Brands, State Auto Insurance, State Street Global Advisors, Teva Pharmaceuticals, UpSkill America, Yahoo, and many more.

Each conversation will include interactive conversation about key issues in the field of workplace and workforce learning. Here is a small sample of the working titles:



Chatbots & "Siri" for Learning

Innovative Virtual Reality Brings the Inaccessible to Life

Compliance: Story-Driven eLearning

Learning from Alexa: Putting the AI in TrAIning

Flea Markets for Learning Technology

Gamification – Increasing Classroom Engagement

Inside the Extreme Makeover

It's Not a Glass Ceiling, It's a Sticky Floor

Leader Development – The Art of Engagement

SnapChat as a Microlearning/Social Learning Tool

Where Do We Go From Here?

Social Learning in Digital Age

L&D as a Strategic Business Partner

Teaching & Managing People You Don't Like

Measuring the ROI of Learning

Big Data Driving Development

3 Free Curation Tool Hacks Every Designer Should Use

A Global Way to "Develop U"

Associations: Partners, Certifiers & Content Providers

Graphic Artistry for Learning

Curation and Self-Directed Learning Change the Game

Leaders Teaching Leaders

Bite Size Learning - How We Use It

Leadership Development: Zero Cost to High Investment

Capturing Work Processes Now Saves Time Later!

Music in the Workplace

Storytelling for Collaboration Across Diverse, Global Teams

Just-In-Time, Just-For-Me Roundtable

The New Normal: Learning Amid the Internet of Things (IoT)

Power of Visualization to Achieve Enormous Success

Strength-Based Development

Curating the Modern Learner's Playlist

Decision-Making Muscle: Building It!

Classroom of the Future

The Invisible LMS

Evidence: The Only Thing That Matters

Modern Learners? Design Driven Culture in Training

Tale of the Awesome Presenter - Storytelling by Words and Images

The Upskilling Playbook

Not Your Grandma’s eLearning!

Supporting SME Adjunct Faculty

Warrior Pose by the Water Cooler? Mindfulness at Work

Training with No Budget

Degrees, Certifications, or Credentials for L&D

The Art of Results-oriented Storytelling

Case Against Corporate Learning

Our Time is Money: A Sales Learning Leaders Panel

Power in Simplicity

Someone Else's Shoes - Creating Training with Usability in Mind

Case Study: Using Training to Fix a Broken Process

Competency-Based Education – Realistic or Pipe Dream?

Compliance Training: More to Compliance than Content

An expanding schedule of conversations, seminars, keynotes, and activities is available at https://www.learning2017.com

Learning 2017 is co-hosted by ATD and also The Learning CONSORTIUM, a collaborative of 200 global corporations, focused on improving workplace learning and training. Hosted and curated by Elliott Masie, Learning 2017 brings together several thousand learning professionals as they focus on the changing nature of workplace education and development. Learning 2017 keynote speakers include: Former First Lady Michelle Obama; John Lithgow performing in his one-man theatrical memoir, Stories By Heart; Christine McKinley (Physics for Rock Stars); Karl Kapp (gamification); Elliott Masie and more.

Learning 2017 will be held in Orlando, Florida from October 22 to 25, 2017. Early Registration Discounts and Group Discounts now available. Information about The MASIE Center and Learning 2017, including content and online registration, can be found at https://www.learning2017.com.