Codan Radio Communications, a division of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA), has secured a long term contract for USD $4.27M from RiverCom 911, an public safety communications center located in Washington State to supply a Land Mobile Radio infrastructure solution.

The end-to-end communications solution will deliver critical coverage across Douglas and Chelan counties. Codan Radio Communications’ solution will allow voting and transmitter simulcasting technology to enable geographical re-use of four existing operational channels, while providing RiverCom 911 a fully redundant and expandable communications network.

“Codan Radio Communications’ solution was selected due to their robust and proven infrastructure equipment that is standards-based and vendor neutral, in addition to the company’s ongoing commitment to provide a custom system and support plan to meet the critical communications needs of RiverCom 911 many years into the future,“ said Josh Humphrey, Radio System Manager from RiverCom.

“Codan Radio Communications has over 50 years of experience providing and supporting critical communications systems in the public safety market. Codan continues to invest in the Public Safety sector and this solution emphasizes our continued commitment to Land Mobile Radio solutions.” VP and GM, Sales and Business Development of Codan Radio Communications Paul Sangster stated.

About Codan Radio Communications

Codan Radio Communications provides communications solutions that enable our customers to be heard. Our solutions are used to save lives, create security and support peacekeeping worldwide. Trusted by the world’s largest mission critical, security, military and humanitarian agencies, we have built our reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction over 50 years in High Frequency and Land Mobile Radio communications, in some of the toughest conditions on the planet.