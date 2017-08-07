Interwork Technologies is pleased to announce their new partnership with Foresite to distribute a range of cyber security monitoring, assessments, compliance and security implementation services to VARs and Service Providers in the United States and Canada. Interwork continues to add complementary security solutions to enable channel partners with best in class cyber security solutions.

“VARs and Service Providers are increasingly being asked to deliver security monitoring and implementation services to their customers but may not have the capabilities to deliver them in-house,” says Joe Graci, President and GM, Interwork Technologies. “Our distribution agreement with a channel-only partner like Foresite will enable VARs and Service Providers to deliver security services without the risk of channel conflict while maintaining full control of their end customer relationship.”

Foresite is a global service provider, helping organizations meet their information security and compliance objectives, providing flexible fully managed network security and infrastructure services. Their solutions empower organizations with the appropriate surveillance and expertise to identify, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks and breaches where they occur.

“Interwork’s commitment and focus on bringing comprehensive cyber-security solutions to the market enables an impressive partner base to be able to take advantage of complimentary and highly in-demand services,” says Marc Brungardt, President at Foresite. “Delivering 24x7x365 security services in-house doesn’t make sense for most firms. Through our relationship with Interwork, we make it possible for Interwork channel partners to broaden their portfolios by delivering high quality services that will strengthen their customer relationships and bottom line.”

Companies today are under pressure to manage an effective security strategy with the number of cyber-attacks on the rise. This partnership will offer our partners valuable solutions to help protect critical assets by improving security posture, reducing risk, increasing operational efficiency, and helping businesses meet their compliance requirements.

About Interwork Technologies

Interwork Technologies is a North American value-added specialty distributor of Cyber Security & Service Provider solutions. Established in 1991, it has more than 25 years of channel and distribution experience with sales resources in both Canada and the U.S. For its vendor partners, Interwork leverages its extensive network of Solution Provider partners to drive partner recruitment, enablement, and lead generation opportunities in the mid-market to enterprise segments. For thousands of its Solution Provider partners, Interwork has the technology expertise and support required to both educate and enable their selling efforts.

In a competitive industry that’s constantly evolving, Interwork has proven its ability to navigate and prosper with its dynamic and agile approach to partner enablement. Year over year the company has seen growth and consistent improvements, notably the record revenues experienced in most recent years. Our dedicated team of professionals and longstanding vendor partnerships have helped spur this growth and created lasting, mutually beneficial business relationships. As a specialty cyber security distributor, Interwork delivers value through our high touch service model and expertise in cyber security.

About Foresite

Foresite is a global provider of managed security, cyber consulting, and compliance services focused on delivering comprehensive solutions to protect our clients from increasingly persistent cyber-threats. Foresite’s solutions empower organizations with vigilance and expertise to proactively identify, respond, and remediate cyber-attacks and breeches. For more information, visit us at http://foresite.com or contact us at info(at)foresite(dot)com.