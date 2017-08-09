Workhorse Marketing Picks Up Breakfast at 12

Workhorse has enjoyed serving more than 15 clients in the Houston area for several years. We are proud to establish a physical presence in one of our nation’s largest markets...

Workhorse Marketing, based in Austin, Texas has announced the acquisition of Breakfast at 12 – a Houston-based, independent marketing agency and a Houston Business Journal Top 25 Advertising Agency.

Breakfast at 12 and Workhorse will merge and operate under the Workhorse brand in Houston, Texas. Mark Hayden, founder and CEO of Breakfast at 12, will join Workhorse Marketing as its Chief Communications Officer.

“Workhorse has enjoyed serving more than 15 clients in the Houston area for several years. We are proud to establish a physical presence in one of our nation’s largest markets and look forward to serving Houston-area businesses with effective brand strategy, digital advertising, and web design & development,” said Grant Chambers, CEO of Workhorse. “Breakfast at 12 brings an award-winning portfolio of advertising and strategy and a client base that meshes well with our services.”

Chambers added that Workhorse has experienced a greater than 40 percent year-over-year growth rate since 2013, as the company has adopted new marketing strategies and techniques, making the company more attractive to larger regional and national clients. “Clients hire us and stay with us because we combine deep, insightful strategy with some of the top specialists in their fields who execute every day to make sure each client is successful,” Chambers said.

The acquisition reunites the founders of ParkerHayden, an award-winning HBJ Top 25 Advertising Agency founded by Guy Parker, Workhorse Marketing’s Chief Strategy Officer, and Mark Hayden. The creative boutique merged with brand experience firm BrandExtract in 2010. Both Parker and Hayden left the firm in 2012.

“Breakfast at 12 and Workhorse have been working together on various clients including the Propane Education and Research Council and DC BLOX for more than a year,” said Mark Hayden. “We have developed a great working relationship so the decision to join them was both easy and exciting.”

Breakfast at 12 has been named to the Houston Business Journal’s Top 25 Advertising Agency list every year since its founding in 2012. The company boasts a wide range of national and local clients including Trichter & LeGrand, a criminal defense law firm; Church Services, a home services company and the Propane Education and Research Council in Washington, D.C.

About Workhorse

Founded in 2003, Workhorse Marketing is a digitally focused full-service branding, marketing and advertising agency. Workhorse’s team of professionals combine discipline specialists, strategic orientation, creativity and culture that yield strong client relationships and positive business results. Please visit https://www.workhorsemkt.com for more information.