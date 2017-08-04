Insureon Expands Partnership with U.S. Women's National Hockey Team

Insureon, the nation's leading digital small business insurance agency, today announced a partnership with Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux, members of the U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey Team. The women have won 2 Olympic Silver medals along with 6 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championships in their career.

The agreement marks the latest development in Insureon's five-year sponsorship of USA Hockey and the U.S. Women’s National Team.

"We are very excited to join the Insureon family," said Monique Lamoureux-Morando, a defenseman on the 2017 IIHF world champion U.S. Women’s National Team. "I love what the company is doing to support women's hockey and female leadership in the small-business world."

Monique and her sister Jocelyne, who plays forward for the National Team, work together off the ice as well, as co-owners of Lamoureux Hockey, which runs camps for youth hockey players of all ages. Their brothers, Mario and Pierre-Paul, also contribute to running camps.

"Ted and Insureon have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to USA Hockey and our Women’s National Team in particular," said Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. "We're glad to help spread the message that girls everywhere can rise to the top in sports and business with a partner like Insureon who can help protect our company."'

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with Monique and Jocelyne," said Ted Devine, Insureon CEO. "Their hard work, excellence, and tenacity on the ice and off embody the values Insureon is seeking to promote in our sponsorship of USA Hockey and the U.S. Women's National Team. As business owners, the Lamoureux twins exemplify the dedication and passion essential to running a business in any industry. We couldn't ask for more inspiring role models."

About Insureon

Insureon is the leading online small commercial insurance agency in the United States, having served more than 200,000 customers and writing over $300 million in premium annually. Recently named the most innovative company in InsurTech by Insurance Nexus, Insureon leverages its award-winning Amazon Web Services technology platform to deliver best-in-class insurance solutions to its clients. For more information, visit http://www.insureon.com.