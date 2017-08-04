BIXOLON to Showcase Latest mPOS Printers at RSPA RetailNOW®

Our advanced connectivity is a strong plus for resellers offering mobile solutions across a range of industries and applications.

BIXOLON America, Inc., a leading global mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer, will showcase its latest compact mPOS printing solutions at RSPA RetailNOW®, August 6-9 in Las Vegas. Designed for fast printing performance in high-transaction on-the-go environments, featured solutions include a space-saving 3-inch thermal cube printer, ultra-compact 4-inch mobile printer and versatile 3-inch linerless label printer.

“BIXOLON leverages emerging technologies to enhance connectivity right out-of-the-box—making our printers amazingly easy to use,” noted Fred Hoffman, Director of Channel & Distribution Sales at BIXOLON America. “Our advanced connectivity is a strong plus for resellers offering mobile solutions across a range of industries and applications. It means fast onboarding, smoother installations and reliable mobile printing—and that adds up to more profit for resellers and less hassle for their customers.”

Meet BIXOLON’s Latest

In 2017, for the fourth year in a row, BIXOLON was named the global market share leader in mobile receipt printers by leading Japanese research company Chunichisha. Retailers visiting BIXOLON at RetailNOW (Booth #311) will get a sneak peek at the latest mobile receipt printer lineup:

SRP-Q300: BIXOLON’s first cube 3-inch thermal desktop printer is designed to free up counter space and complement the latest mPOS systems with its small, sleek and ultra-compact design. With top- and front-exiting receipt options, the SRP-Q300 also supports a range of accessories—including LCD customer displays, card readers (MSR/SCR), and tablet stands—transforming it into a complete mPOS solution with sleek and easy cable management.

SPP-R410: BIXOLON’s latest-generation 4-inch mobile printer is a full 25% lighter and 22% smaller than its predecessor, the SRP-R400. Its SoftAP feature enables the SPP-R410 to easily attach to a Wi-Fi network for immediate printing performance right out of the box. And, with both wireless and wired connectivity options—including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB and Serial—this tiny workhorse is ideally suited for retail warehouse and on-the-go printing applications.

SRP-S300: The SRP-S300 3-inch linerless label printer is designed for food labeling, mobile and online restaurant order printing. Its dual interface includes optional Bluetooth or Wi-Fi capability. And, with its flexible media options, the SRP-S300 supports linerless labels as well as receipt paper with a scalable guide that supports use of 40mm, 58mm, 62mm, 80mm and 83mm paper widths for maximum versatility and low TCO.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2017, for the fourth year in a row, BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha, securing a 32.9% market share. For more information, contact us at http://www.bixolonusa.com, or follow us on these social channels: Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.