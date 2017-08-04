Transportation Expert Michael Barbour joins HNTB

Michael Barbour joined HNTB's growing Southern California team as senior project director and associate vice president. His design-build background, along with his professional insight and leadership, will be an asset as we continue to provide design and construction oversight for California’s high-speed rail project in the Central Valley

Michael Barbour, PE, joined HNTB Corporation’s growing Southern California team as senior project director and associate vice president. His focus is the California High-Speed Rail Construction Package 4 project, where he oversees project and construction management of technical and management staff.

Barbour has more than three decades of experience in rail and highway design and construction management working with local agencies, contractors, military and consultants. He brings extensive transit design-build expertise, including the California State Route 125 Design Build Gap Connector project in San Diego and Honolulu Authority Rapid Transit’s elevated airport guideway and stations, among others. During his 18-year tenure with Caltrans, he served as acting deputy for design in District 7 in Los Angeles and office chief for structure design in Sacramento.

“Michael is a highly respected rail and highway transportation professional with a broad range of construction management expertise on high-profile infrastructure projects,” said Andres Ocon, Southern California office leader and vice president for HNTB. “His design-build background, along with his professional insight and leadership, will be an asset as we continue to provide design and construction oversight for California’s high-speed rail project in the Central Valley.”

Prior to joining HNTB, Barbour successfully led projects for several of the region’s top transportation agencies, including the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, where he served as executive officer for the construction management program as well as for highway project management. His international military experience involved working as engineering manager for the $65 million design-build reconstruction of a military base in the Middle East.

Barbour earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from California State University in Sacramento. He is registered as a professional engineer in California.

HNTB is a leading infrastructure solutions firm in the U.S., with roots to the West since beginning work on Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco Bridge in 1914, the firm’s first year of operation, and has since been involved in some of the region’s most high-profile, complex infrastructure programs.

Currently, HNTB is providing design and engineering services for the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project on behalf of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority; working with the City of Los Angeles to deliver final design and construction support services for the Sixth Street Viaduct over the Los Angeles River between downtown and Boyle Heights; and providing program management services for the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority on the I-10 Express Lanes Improvement Project.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure solutions firm serving public and private owners and contractors. HNTB’s work in California dates back to its founding in 1914. Today, HNTB continues to grow in size and service offerings to clients in California from eight office locations, currently employing more than 350 full-time professionals. With more than a century of service, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients’ most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, program management and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com.