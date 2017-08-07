UtahRealEstate.com to Offer Cloud CMA as an Exclusive Member Benefit

UtahRealEstate.com (“URE”) will soon provide the latest Cloud CMA platform to approximately 14,500 subscribers as an included MLS member benefit exclusive to URE in the state of Utah.

This week, UtahRealEstate.com expanded its partner software program with a statewide exclusive offering of W+R Studios’ Cloud CMA product. Cloud CMA is a modern, high powered, and visually captivating Comparative Market Analysis platform that allows real estate professionals to create beautiful CMAs with just a few clicks. URE will be seamlessly integrating Cloud CMA into its MLS system so that members will be able to select properties from the MLS and work with those properties in the Cloud CMA software.

Cloud CMA’s listing presentation software makes real estate agents look awesome. It only takes a few minutes to create a visually stunning CMA for potential clients that includes the agent’s photo and contact information, as well as market and neighborhood information. The presentation can be emailed directly as a PDF, shared as a link in a text, or presented interactively on a tablet.

After the contract was signed, Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, said, “URE is very excited to bring the Cloud CMA product to our membership. W+R Studios is a technology pioneer in the real estate software industry and our Board was impressed with the streamlined reports and listing presentations that Cloud CMA offers. We are proud to be the exclusive MLS provider of Cloud CMA in Utah.”

Greg Robertson, co-founder and President of W+R Studios, said “UtahRealEstate.com’s MLS is one of the largest and most respected MLSs in the country, and we are thrilled to be partners with Brad Bjelke and his team. The members of URE are going to love Cloud CMA and how good it will make them look to their clients.”

About UtahRealEstate.com

Founded in 1994, UtahRealEstate.com is the leading provider of real estate technology in Utah and one of the largest Multiple Listing Services in the United States. The company provides one of the top-ranked real estate websites in the state and serves approximately 14,500 real estate professionals and over 4 million consumers every year.

About W+R Studios

Founded in 2008, W+R Studios is a privately held web software company located in Huntington Beach, California. The company focuses on creating the next generation of web-based software solutions for the real estate industry. By providing a "less is more" approach to software design, elegant user interfaces, and using the latest in agile programming, W+R Studios' software applications are at the same time powerful, yet accessible to everyone. Co-founders Dan Woolley and Greg Robertson have over 24 years of experience each developing and marketing real estate software solutions.