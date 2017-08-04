Awakening Overview Reconnect with nature and with others who choose to take a step beyond just a vacation, taking home great memories, new perspectives and skills. Along with an increased consciousness to help them live a HAPPIER, healthier and more abundant life.

Awakening is offering investors the chance to participate in a social, environmental, and conscious business by crowdfunding a large portion of its necessary funding. The hotel is currently doing pre-pre sales on Indiegogo, and is giving access to over 8,500 room nights at 80% discount for leisure, personal development trainings, Mayan ceremony experiences and other great perks that are offered to all campaign “backers”. Buyers will have the chance to be one of Awakening’s first hotel guests and enjoy plenty of benefits.

Information is available at the follow link: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/awakening-your-happiness-hotel-experience-travel/x/16966233#/

Located near Mexico’s most important national park and world heritage site Sian Ka, the hotel includes a cenote filled with crystal clear fresh water, and is surrounded by extensive, uninhabited mangrove and jungle. Visitors can stay in a “Human Cocoon,” on the shores of the Laguna Nopalitos with the option to engage in personal development activities for our body, mind, and spirit.

Awakening defines itself as ¨a transformational travel experience that combines high-end comfort, profound relaxation, and exhilarating adventure that is a lot of fun.¨

The company states that ¨this is an opportunity to improve the lives of others, reconnect with nature and take a step beyond just a vacation, taking home great memories, new perspectives and skills. Along with an increased consciousness to help them live a happier, healthier and more abundant life.

About Awakening

Co-founded by Martin Loeffler: visionary, entrepreneur, and global citizen with several leadership roles in three continents, and Adriana Chardi: a full-blooded hotelier with 15 years of hotel experience in the Riviera Maya. They joined forces, in business and in life, to turn their dream into reality by pursuing a path of their own.

