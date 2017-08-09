Local Business Owner Takes on Major Landlord in Legal Suit

GetHappy Founder Lindsay Erickson has filed a lawsuit against Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg IL, GetHappy, LLC v. Woodfield Mall, LLC, Case No. 17-CH-06383, Cook Circuit Court, Illinois.

Ms. Erickson, President and founder of GetHappy, her Midwest gourmet confectionary company, owns and operates seven retail stores in the Midwest, one of which is located in Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, IL.

Court documents allege that Woodfield Mall is disproportionately allocating real estate taxes within its mall. GetHappy, LLC v. Woodfield Mall, LLC, Case No. 17-CH-06383, Cook Circuit Court, Illinois. is necessary to protect its business interests and the rights of other small business owners.

About GetHappy

Lindsay Erickson launched GetHappy to brighten up other peoples’ lives using sweet treats from around the world. Since its launch at the Mayfair Mall in September of 2011, GetHappy has grown to seven locations in Southeast Wisconsin and Illinois, and now has a growing online retail business.

For additional information, please visit http://www.gethappyusa.com or contact Brooke Daily at brooke(at)veteranpr(dot)com.