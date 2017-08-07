The Western Occupational and Environmental Medical Association (WOEMA) is a regional component of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM), representing over 500 physicians and healthcare professionals in five western states (AZ, CA, HI, NV, UT). WOEMA's mission is to promote and protect the health of people at work and in their environment through preventive service, clinical care, research, and evaluation.

One of the ways WOEMA accomplishes its mission is by educating physicians and other health professionals at its annual Western Occupational Health Conference (WOHC), now in its 61st year. The 2017 conference will be held September 13-16 at the Wailea Marriott in Maui, HI.

Conference topics focus on prevention and management of occupational and environmental injury, illness, and disability, and the promotion of health and productivity of workers, their families, and communities. WOHC is designed for physicians who specialize in or have an interest in OEM as well as for non-physicians, such as industrial hygienists, nurses, safety professionals, and environmental health specialists who are involved in the field. WOHC offers a variety of educational activities for participants new to OEM as well as for the experienced professional. The conference offers 22 hours of Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Maintenance of Certification (MOC) credit.

During this year's conference two prestigious awards will be presented on Friday, September 16, 2017 to accomplished leaders in the field. For significant contributions to furthering the specialty of occupational and environmental medicine, Constantine Gean, MD, MBA, MS, FACOEM, Regional Medical Director, Liberty Mutual Insurance in Glendale, CA will be presented the Rutherford T. Johnstone Lectureship Award. Dr. Gean will be the 48th recipient of the award. In addition, WOEMA will be presenting the Jean Spencer Felton Award for Excellence in Scientific Writing to Ulrike Luderer, MD, PhD, MPH, Professor of Medicine, Developmental and Cell Biology, and Public Health at the University of California Irvine (UCI). Dr. Luderer is currently Interim Chief of the Division of Occupational and Environmental Medicine and the Center for Occupational and Environmental Health at UCI. The Felton Award is presented to a member of WOEMA who has contributed significantly to the furthering of the body of knowledge in the field of occupational and environmental medicine.

To learn more or to register to attend the conference, visit the WOEMA website at: http://www.woema.org/