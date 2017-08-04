www.SVGUniversity.com 330-57-STORM “We’re excited to announce that we’ve only recently launched, and already have 233 companies from all over the country using it on a daily basis to recruit, train and mobilize their teams," says Anthony Delmedico, CEO and Founder of Storm Ventures Group.

Storm Ventures Group (SVG) launches SVG University, the first virtual online training university for construction and restoration professionals. SVG U includes a full course library of hands-on, engaging, industry-specific training videos with courses, chapters, and testing to help contractors scale in the $100B insurance restoration industry. Courses include Sales Training, Sales Recruiting, Commercial Sales, Estimating, Supplementing, Deductibles, Production Management, Accounts Receivable, Advanced Roofing Systems Training, Tile Roofing Systems, Flat Roofing Systems, Asbestos Roofing Systems, Stone Coated Steel, Standing Metal Seam Course, Cedar Shake Course, and numerous educational courses on business growth. SVG U also comes with access to a virtual file vault where users can download important contracts, forms, and documents, 24/7, on demand. To learn more please visit http://www.SVGUniversity.com or call 330-57-STORM.

“We’re excited to announce that we’ve only recently launched, and already have 233 companies from all over the country using it on a daily basis to recruit, train and mobilize their teams. That number is only growing, because SVG University is providing proven results. We believe that results matter. We’re getting fantastic feedback. We will continually improve and add new and relevant courses to SVG U with the most advanced industry-specific training from the best entrepreneurs in this industry,” says Anthony Delmedico, CEO and Founder of Storm Ventures Group, Founder of SVG University, Producer of Win The Storm Conference & Tradeshow Expo, Author of Win The Game.

The SVG U virtual training platform includes automated testing and a report card system, allowing owners to use the educational course in a multitude of ways to access performance, accountability, as well as recruit, hire, train, retain and retrain key managers and sales associates. SVG U also comes with access to a virtual file vault where users can download important contract, forms, and documents in real time, 24/7, on demand.

“Training your most valuable asset, “employees”, is the most important part of a business. Scaling our company more rapidly than ever before is now possible due to SVG’s Training System. I give props to Anthony Delmedico for taking our industry to the next level,” says Brian McSteen, CEO, McAllen Valley Roofing.

The SVG U online virtual training platform provides construction, roofing, and restoration company owners the tools to scale, while avoiding the pitfalls and learning curves that generally go along with the growing pains. Key Managers and Sales Associates can access SVG U from their computers, tablets and mobile devices including iPads, iPhones, and train from anywhere 24/7, on demand. Contractors are using ttp://SVG U to rapidly train their teams, and scale at lightning speed.

“We already do approximately $50M in revenues per year, and were looking for that competitive edge to double our revenues and increase our profit margins. We now have full SVG Systems ramped and amped, helping us dominate the market even more! I highly recommend SVG training, products and SVG University to any industry associates looking to scale their companies,” says Doug Lanier, CEO, Collis Roofing.

There is an increasing demand for insurance restoration work annually due to catastrophic storms such as hail, wind, hurricane, fire and flood causing over $100 billion property damage globally, according to NatCatSERVICE Munich Re.

“I’m still completely blown away at what an impact SVG has made in my business overall. It’s taken me 7 years and I still don’t have it right, but implementing the SVG tools will definitely make up for a lot of lost time!” says Carlos Quintana, Lariat Builders Corp.

As a 20-year veteran in the insurance restoration market, SVG CEO and founder Delmedico brings a deep understanding of what contractors need to succeed in the marketplace. Delmedico saw a unique gap in the industry for successful educational tools that provide results, networking conferences that include leading experts, educational opportunities, and tools to help contractors grow. Delmedico launched his first construction company in the basement of his home in 2000 with a card table, six folding chairs and his own two hands. Delmedico grew this startup to over $173M in 10 years.

Founded in 2011, SVG is the first consulting firm for construction and restoration contractors, the first company to launch a nationwide annual educational Win The Storm conference, and the first company to launch a private Facebook group full of informational tips, questions, networking and advice for industry associates to connect and learn from each other, now boasting over 5,000 members. Join our free Facebook Group.

“SVG U Virtual Courses are the single best investment I’ve made in my company. No comparison! You can wrap trucks and buy leads, but honestly, nothing will boost your sales and profit margins or grow your business better. Nothing! Best ROI I’ve ever had and I’m just getting started. It is exactly what it says it is, a University. Anthony Delmedico thank you for your authentic passion for this industry and bringing true professionalism to these Virtual Courses. These courses are a game-changer! Back to our Sales Blitz!” says Curtis Cobb, president, Better Care Roofing & Contracting.

About Storm Ventures Group

Storm Ventures Group [SVG] is the premier catastrophic management consulting and joint venture firm. The SVG annual Win The Storm Conference & Trade Show Expo attracts, trains and mobilizes construction and restoration companies throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia to successfully manage catastrophic storm events, build sales teams and maximize revenues and profits for client companies and joint venture partners around the globe. SVG is a global leader in training construction industry professionals how to help property owners recover quickly after catastrophic storm events. The SVG Contractors Store includes the Phase 1 Sales Training System, Phase 2 Sales Training System, Estimate & Supplement Training System, Commercial Training Exercise, Vision Statement Exercise, Scaling Your Company System, and the popular “Win The Game” book. The SVG team brings over 25 years of experience in commercial and residential construction, insurance restoration, and best practices in construction management to the rapidly growing insurance restoration industry. For more information call 330-57-STORM or visit us online at http://www.StormVenturesGroup.com. To RSVP for the annual Win The Storm Conference & Trade Show Expo please visit http://www.WinTheStorm.com.

About SVG University

Sell. Build. Collect. SVG University is the first virtual online training platform of it’s kind for the contracting industry, complete with a full course library of fun, industry-specific training videos by industry veteran Anthony Delmedico. In addition to a virtual file vault where users can access important contract, forms, and documents on-demand, 24/7 in real time, SVG U comes complete with courses, chapters, and testing modeled after the book “Win The Game” and many well-known SVG Product Systems to help contractors scale in the $100B insurance restoration industry. Learn more at http://www.SVGUniversity.com.