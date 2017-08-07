Victor Beyer, Senior Investigator with ICW Group’s Special Investigations Unit “This top honor is a testament to ICW Group’s task force approach in investigating insurance fraud and the quality of the investigators who represent it.”

ICW Group Insurance Companies, a group of property and casualty carriers, today announced that Victor Beyer, senior investigator with ICW Group’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), was awarded “Investigator of the Year” by the Southern California Chapter of the International Association of Special Investigation Units (IASIU).

“We take pride in having the best investigators in the business,” said Mike Bender, head of ICW Group’s SIU. “This top honor is a testament to ICW Group’s task force approach in investigating insurance fraud and the quality of the investigators who represent it.”

Beyer’s award-winning investigation focused on claims with complex medical providers involved in organized criminal activities. These criminal groups take advantage of injured workers and their employers by billing for services not rendered, denying some of and failing to provide proper medical treatment.

Beyer obtained evidence of criminal activity involving doctors, medical equipment suppliers, illegal kickbacks and bribes. In turn, this information was used by law enforcement which assisted in the filing of multiple federal criminal charges. The estimated total medical billings reached $45-50 million attributed to California Workers’ Compensation carriers. Parts of this investigation are still ongoing and have led to an expansion of involved conspirators.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the IASIU, and to be in the company of such acclaimed leaders within the industry,” said Beyer. “I’m extremely proud to represent ICW Group and could not do this without the outstanding help and support from my fellow team members.”

Beyer, a 16-year insurance veteran, has also been recognized by numerous federal enforcement agencies, law enforcement, and district attorney's offices for his investigative skills in determining the cause of questionable claims committed against ICW Group policyholders and their employees. His investigative efforts had a measurable effect in disrupting several crime rings.

“Utilizing his vast expertise and knowledge, Vic’s investigations led to numerous successful outcomes that helped make ICW Group a leader in the industry in fighting fraud,” said Bender. “All of us at ICW Group congratulate Vic on this prestigious award and look forward to many more years of his valuable service in protecting our policyholders.”

The IASIU winners were selected by a panel of judges based on the impact made to the nominee’s special investigation unit and organization, in addition to the positive effect the investigation had on the insurance industry and the outside community.

About ICW Group

Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Property, Auto and Workers’ Compensation insurance carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims, and is committed to meeting the needs of its policyholders and elevating the trusted agents and brokers who advise them. More information is available at http://www.icwgroup.com.

About IASIU

Headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, IASIU is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting a coordinated effort within the industry to combat insurance fraud. Membership is made up of more than 4,100 individuals from more than 600 insurance and self-insured companies worldwide. IASIU also provides education and training, develops a greater awareness of the insurance fraud problem, encourages high professional standards of conduct and supports legislation to deter insurance fraud. For more information about IASIU, visit http://www.iasiu.org.