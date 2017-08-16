@RISK Technologies Completes $2M in Seed Funding

@RISK InVictus Cyber Defense Platform We have leveraged this expertise to evolve cyber defenses to meet today’s most aggressive Cyber Threat challenges and applied them to the commercial market.

@RISK Technologies Inc., a Cyber Network Consensus SaaS company that provides automated Digital Forensic Investigation and is the creator of the InVictus Cognitive Cyber Defense Platform, announced that it has secured $2M in seed funding after spending 9 months in stealth development.

The round was led by local angel investors with participation from various Dallas business associates. Co-founded by two veterans of IBM's US Federal Market and a third founder of a publicly traded sales call center, @RISK has built technology that protects “MainStreet USA” networks that serve as the underpinnings for crucial sectors, such as banking, transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare.

According to Company leadership, the new funding will be put toward hiring more staff and reaching more customers, particularly in initial sales efforts in Pennsylvania and Texas. @RISK is headquartered in Dallas, but the company plans to open a Pittsburgh office in the coming months. The round is comprised of several respected high net worth accredited investors from the Dallas investment community.

@RISK enables automation of Cyber Maturity Levels, Compliance scoring and Enterprise Risk Management delivered through an electronic Strategic RoadMap that is measured through a Balanced ScoreCard for Cyber and the results are presented in a single pane of glass. @RISK's “Network Consensus” approach to Cyber Security leverages the technology you already own. @RISK pinpoints the attack to plug the holes before the threat can exploit them.

“Our Company is made up of cyber experts who have designed, built, delivered, and managed complex networked ecosystems for the special operations, intelligence agencies and department of defense communities,” said Stan Blanton, Vice President and CTO at @RISK Technologies. “We have leveraged this expertise to evolve cyber defenses to meet today’s most aggressive Cyber Threat challenges and applied them to the commercial market.”

While virtually all industries are subject to cyber attack and thus would benefit from @RISK Technologies solutions, @RISK has gone to market initially targeting mid-tier corporations across Main Street USA.