Top medical SEO firm, US Lead Network, is now offering custom link building services to clients nationwide. The link building services are extremely labor intensive and very effective for achieving first page search engine results.

It is well known that having a credible amount of backlinks to a website is critical to search engine ranking success. However, what is not so well known is that the quality of those backlinks is much more important than the quantity.

Obtaining quality backlinks takes considerable research, outreach and discussions with webmasters around the US and the world. US Lead Network has developed a full time, comprehensive team that not only does the work necessary but also ensures that the links obtained fit within the appropriate categories.

Said US Lead Network CEO Dr. David Greene, "The vast majority of healthcare entities have terrible backlink profiles, which is one of the main reasons their websites have terrible rankings. As part of our regular medical SEO work, we have a full time team that puts together custom links that are very helpful in achieving rankings all over the first page of Google!"

In addition to custom link building, US Lead Network offers a medical writing service, custom medical website design, and Adwords certified pay per click services. All in all, the healthcare internet marketing services are completely comprehensive.

