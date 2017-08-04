Isodiol International Inc. Corporate Update

Isodiol In an ultra-competitive industry that is continuously evolving, we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in product quality and service

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTC: ISOLF) (Frankfurt: LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”) a global cannabis innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and consumer products announces unaudited July 2017 revenue numbers of its wholly owned subsidiary ISO International LLC of $1,358,787 USD.

Marcos Agramont CEO of Isodiol stated, “We have demonstrated another strong month of top line revenues in what typically is a slow period of the year. Our sales and marketing teams have done an incredible job developing distributor and customer relationships which provide the Company with re-occurring monthly business. In an ultra-competitive industry that is continuously evolving, we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in product quality and service. The Company continues to develop and gain penetration with its Pharmaceutical grade products in Latin America and remains committed to increasing its top line revenues and ultimately increasing its profitability. We continue to develop our infrastructure in Latin America and will begin the due diligence process of expanding into the European and Asian markets in the near future.”

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International, Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade cannabis compounds and the industry leader in manufacturing and development of consumer products. Isodiol's nutraceutical division is the pioneer of many firsts for Hemp-derived Cannabinoids, including 99% pure crystalline isolate, micro-encapsulation, and nano technology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, seeking joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio of brands and subsidiaries and will aggressively continue International expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Marcos Agramont” CEO & Director

CORPORATE MEDIA:

ir(at)isodiol(dot)com

http://www.isodiol.com

Join Us On Face Book: https://www.facebook.com/isodiol/

Twitter: @isodiol

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.