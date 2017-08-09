Soccer Association of Montgomery (SAM Soccer) Announces New Logo

On Tuesday, August 1, the Soccer Assocaition of Montgomery (SAM) released a new logo that will help kick off its 12th year of play this fall.

“I believe the new logo really captures the connection between SAM and the Maryland SoccerPlex,” said Gary Burke the SAM Soccer Program Manager. “I cannot wait to see the new logo around the fields this fall.”

Designed by Athletic House, a local design and print shop, the new visual identity presents the new direction SAM is taking – to evolve, grow and build superior developmental soccer programs for area youth. The new logo will be rolled out across the Maryland SoccerPlex and SAM digital and physical properties immediately.

“The new logo design better communicates what SAM stands for today,” Maryland SoccerPlex Executive Director Trish Heffelfinger. “We feel all of the growth and success SAM has achieved over the past 11 years is better reflected in this new logo. We feel it encompasses our heritage, connection to the Maryland SoccerPlex as well as emphasizes the forward-thinking direction we see for SAM.”

To download different versions of the new SAM logo please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/q7o6a26fzrb5evx/AADk-eAt7w31P78WLdShv5Ywa?dl

About the Maryland SoccerPlex and the Soccer Association of Montgomery

The Maryland SoccerPlex features a combination of 24 professionally maintained, regulation-sized soccer fields, an award-winning stadium field, Maureen Hendricks Field, and overall some of the highest quality facilities in the country. The SoccerPlex hosts youth leagues, adult leagues, youth tournaments, NCAA Division I college matches and conference championships (ACC), U.S. Open Cup matches (D.C. United), professional women's matches (Washington Spirit) and a variety of international teams and competitions.

The SoccerPlex has been home to the Soccer Association of Montgomery (SAM) since 2005 and has programs for players from age 2 -18. In little more than a decade of existence SAM has established itself as one of the top programs in the region by providing superior development skills, educational soccer programs and sportsmanship to its players. Additionally, the SoccerPlex offers camps, classes and clinics all throughout the year.

