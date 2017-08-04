Pacific Commons announced today that new restaurant, Prime 109 Steak & Libation House, will debut at the center on Aug. 9. The 5,714 sq. ft., casual-elegant steakhouse will be located across from Dick’s Sporting Goods, and features a menu full of quality meats, fresh seafood and tapas-style items that will inspire customers’ palates. From the culinary experts of Rainforest Cafe, Harrah's Fantasea Reef Buffet, BB Kings, and Cirque Du Soleil, Prime 109 Steak & Libation House flame-seared steaks are fire roasted with the bone in to capture the true flavor of the cut of meat.

“Pacific Commons is a perfect location for Prime 109 Steak & Libation House, as there are no other non-chain steak houses in the area,” said Andy Revella, restaurant partner, Prime 109 Steak & Libation House. “Our food and beverages stimulate all of the senses. We focus on the real taste of steak because we cook it with the bone, and our hand-crafted cocktails use fresh squeezed juices and garden fresh herbs; all in an atmosphere of social interaction.”

Prime 109 Steak & Libation House serves bone-in Filet's, Rib Eyes, NY Strips, a special Porter House and double-bone chops. In addition, Prime 109 Steak & Libation House offers adorable doggie gift boxes, complete with a dog neckerchief for those who want to take their bone home to their furry friends.

“The casual environment of Prime 109 Steak & Libation House offers our customers a unique steakhouse experience with a classy style of service,” said Heath McCue, Marketing Director, Pacific Commons. “This contemporary food and libations restaurant will capture the attention of our shoppers and the community.”

About Pacific Commons: Pacific Commons is located at 43484 Boscell Road in Fremont, CA 94538. The shopping center offers a unique collection of name-brand shopping, dining and entertainment options all in one place. Conveniently located off the I-880 and Auto Mall Road, Pacific Commons features over 85 stores and eateries including Nordstrom Rack, Old Navy, Tillys, Kohl's, Century Theatres, P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Claim Jumper, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Market Broiler. For more information, call 510-770-9798, visit the Pacific Commons website, and follow the center on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.