Progressive Dental’s renowned continuing education (CE) course, Catalyst, recently toured California, last visiting San Francisco. Over 40 attendees joined the Progressive Dental team in San Francisco to apply the latest dental marketing and advertising techniques in the industry. Learning not only how to target, but also to convert niche patients, attendees also earned 16 ADA CERP- and AGD PACE-approved CE credits.

“Progressive Dental lives up to their name,” said Dr. Amanda Brewer, an attendee of the recent Catalyst course in San Francisco. She continues, “Everything from their presentations to their approach to their ideas for how to grow your practice are progressive, creative, and innovative. They have their fingers on the pulse of what's current, and they get results.”

In a changing dental marketplace, many clinicians struggle to implement effective strategies that result in real business growth. Dedicated to offering modern practice growth techniques, Progressive Dental shares these tactics in Catalyst, a two-day, hands-on CE course. Clinicians and their office staff learn high-level communication strategies and explore successful internal and external marketing strategies to increase useful patient testimonials as well as qualified patients.

Dr. Oksana Boyechko also took part in the San Francisco event, “I like the relaxed informal setting, and how the speaker Bart Knellinger guides you through implementing those ideas in your practice. It seems that the course is good for any type of practice, large or small, younger dentist or older, because it teaches you the main principles of marketing, instead of giving you just "quick fixes.”

Ranking on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 as well as the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50 list, Progressive Dental is an award-winning and ever-growing practice growth and marketing firm. Experienced in converting a variety of patients for periodontal care, dental implants, comprehensive orthodontics, sleep apnea, complex restorative cases and everything in between, Progressive Dental is on the forefront of its field.

