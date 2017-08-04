We are excited to have Deborah join our leadership team. Deborah’s investment and execution skills are just what Vident needs to continue to grow into the leading principle based investment solution provider in the industry

Mrs. Kimery brings with her over thirty years of investment management, advisor services and operational expertise. She has extensive leadership experience as well as bond, preferred stock, and money market portfolio management for large financial institutions. Mrs. Kimery will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and ensure company-wide alignment with Vident’s competitive growth strategy while enhancing its execution and service deliverables to clients.

Prior to joining Vident, Mrs. Kimery was the Executive Vice President of Operations and a Principal at Ronald Blue & Co. (“RB&Co.”), one of the largest, fee-only independent wealth management firms in the U.S. At RB&Co., she led the Advisor Services teams responsible for service and support of its financial advisors. Prior to the Operations role, she was responsible for the development, implementation, monitoring and reporting of investment solutions for clients. In addition, Mrs. Kimery served in various leadership roles with ING North America Investment Centre and Carillon Mutual Funds.

Leading Vident Financial is Vince Birley, who has over thirty years of experience in the personal and institutional financial services industry. Mr. Birley took over as CEO for Vident Financial in December 2016 from RB&Co., where he was Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Advisor Services.

“We are excited to have Deborah join our leadership team. Deborah’s investment and execution skills are just what Vident needs to continue to grow into the leading principle based investment solution provider in the industry” Vince Birley, CEO & Co-Founder Vident Financial.

Mrs. Kimery holds a Master’s Degree in Organizational Behavior and a BS in Accounting and Finance from Miami University. She has served as a CFA instructor with the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals. She was a featured speaker at the OnTrack Investment Seminars sponsored by Crown Financial Ministries in partnership with Ron Blue and the Master Your Money Institute.

Vident Financial’s strategies seek to utilize time-tested economic and investment principles to identify environments where human productivity can thrive long-term. Their various metrics are incorporated into rules-based processes, which helps to limit the emotional decision-making bias present in many active strategies.

Vident Financial is a financial services provider that develops and licenses transparent investment market solutions based on a distinct framework and rigorous global research. Based in Atlanta, GA, Vident’s solutions utilize sophisticated risk-balancing methodologies, economic freedom metrics, valuation, and investor behavior with a systematic, structured, and rules-based investment process. In short, Vident was founded with the purpose of applying time-tested principles to today’s complex investment decisions. The name Vident comes from a Latin word meaning, “they oversee, they care for.” The company is wholly owned by the Vident Investors’ Oversight Trust and is solely focused on serving the needs of investors.

