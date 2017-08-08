2017 C&S Charity Golf Outing Donates More Than $1.5M

C&S Charities, Inc. is proud to announce that it donated $1,550,000 to six nonprofit organizations devoted to pediatric cancer and childhood hunger issues through its 32nd annual Tee Up for Kids™ charity golf outing. The event, which was held on August 1 and 2, hosted more than 1,000 golfers on four courses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Donations were made to the following high-impact organizations:

Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (Lebanon, NH): $400,000 for care and treatment of children in the pediatric oncology unit;

Hole in the Wall Gang Camp (Ashford, CT): $150,000 for camperships;

Jimmy Fund/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston, MA): $225,000 for pediatric cancer research;

Feeding America (Chicago, IL): $375,000 for the national BackPack Program and child hunger initiatives;

Share Our Strength (Washington, DC): $350,000 for the No Kid Hungry campaign; and

New Hampshire Food Bank (Manchester, NH): $50,000 toward establishing school-based pantries in the Monadnock Region.

Rick Cohen, Chairman and CEO of C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., thanked everyone who supported the Tee Up for Kids™ event at a private reception held in Vermont on July 31st to recognize top sponsors including the following:

Course Sponsors:

Ahold USA, Carrier Transicold of Southern New England, Kimberly-Clark, Nestle Purina, Northway Services, JB Hunt

Hole-in-One Sponsors:

Campbell’s, Global Partners, Michelin North America, Nestle USA, Michelin, Ryder

Golf Cart Sponsors:

Acosta Sales & Marketing, Bank of America, Capstone Logistics, Groom Energy, Kellogg’s, Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo, Rush Enterprises, Wells Fargo Bank

The next C&S Charity Golf Outing is scheduled for August 7 and 8, 2018.