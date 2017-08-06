“We produce the Automotive Website Awards every year not only to recognize the top innovators in the industry, but to also provide a trusted resource to dealers looking for new products or services,” said Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies.

PCG Companies, an industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online education, and data reporting, is pleased to announce that early registration is now open for the 2018 Automotive Website Awards (AWAs).

The Automotive Website Awards were started in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing. Since then, they’ve become a benchmark in the automotive industry for innovative products in technology, design, search marketing and social media.

“We produce the Automotive Website Awards every year not only to recognize the top innovators in the industry, but to also provide a trusted resource to dealers looking for new products or services,” said Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies. “We are very excited to see what the 2018 AWAs will bring to the industry.”

The AWA product review team, led by Pasch, annually reviews, analyzes, and critiques the latest marketing technology serving the auto industry. During the review period, participants are given the opportunity to demo their product, which will ultimately be outlined and featured in the 2018 AWA Report & Buyers Guide and debuted in March—just prior to the National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) conference in Las Vegas.

The review process consists of a 2-hour demo per each product submitted, as well as a slew of required materials such as customer recommendations, marketing materials, and more.

All automotive website platforms, chat providers, CRMs, and all other marketing technologies are welcome to apply. If accepted, there will be numerous, unique opportunities to showcase products and services and leverage brand awareness.

Early registration at a discounted rate is open now through September 1st. Registration closes October 1st. For more information, please visit http://www.awa.autos.

