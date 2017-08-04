We are excited to be partnering with Pioneer and look forward to the many benefits their Landmark system will offer King County.

“We are excited to be partnering with Pioneer and look forward to the many benefits their Landmark system will offer King County,” Norm Alberg, Director Records and Licensing Services Division, King County.

“As the first in Washington to utilize this technology, King County is ready to set the standard for office productivity and push the boundaries of possibility for public record recording,” Jon Scherer, Recording Manager.

King County will now have increased eRecord submissions, bulk scanning, multi-title document processing, electronic submission of Excise Tax Affidavits and Conveyance Documents, eCommerce, and real-time web services for all exports and data exchanges.

“The ultimate benefit of Landmark is cost savings. There are lots of time saving features throughout Landmark, all combined with improved workflows and exceptional efficiency. Time saved is dollars saved,” Steve Rumsey, Chairman and CEO, Pioneer Technology Group.

“King County will be Pioneer’s largest Landmark customer and we are glad to be able to bring them into the future of official records systems,” Kevin Koon-Koon, Executive Vice President, Operations, Pioneer Technology Group.

About Pioneer Technology Group

Pioneer Technology Group (PTG) is a leading developer of software solutions and services to Governments and the private sector. The company, headquartered in Sanford, Florida, develops and supports the Benchmark court case management system, the Landmark official records system, the YourDox title document system, and tax processing systems for counties and municipalities. PTG also provides content management systems and a scanning services bureau for transitioning paper or film to digital images through its subsidiary, Pioneer Records Management. For more information about the company, please contact Kristina O'Leary at koleary@ptghome.com or visit PTG’s website at http://www.ptghome.com