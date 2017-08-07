Vicon Releases VAX Access Control Version 2.9

Vicon Industries, Inc. (VII: NYSE-MKT) (“Vicon”), designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware and components, today announced the release of VAX 2.9, the latest update to its powerful and versatile IP access control solution. VAX Access Control provides centralized monitoring and management of access to doors, elevators and other protected spaces located throughout facilities of any size, including multi-site installations. A web-based interface with responsive design provides users with complete and secure control from PCs, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

New to version 2.9 is the ability to create custom map-based interfaces that display physical placement of VAX devices, through which users can immediately call up associated data and video. Map images can be imported as PNG, GIF or JPEG files, and then populated with icons representing doors, elevators, inputs, outputs and cameras. Clicking on an icon provides real-time status of the device (i.e., door open) and other information, such as related live and recorded video (if integrated with a VMS solution) and reporting of activity at that location over a specified period of time. VAX supports an unlimited number of maps, and maps can be linked to provide intuitive navigation between rooms or buildings using the arrow keys. Monitoring the system via the map interface provides the simplest and most natural way for users to engage with the system.

Additionally, VAX 2.9 has a User Time Tracking Report that provides a summary of total hours that specific individuals spent within a defined area. This tool is useful for identifying anomalies in employee behavior and can help identify employees or work areas that should be subjected to more comprehensive monitoring.

Seamless integration with Vicon’s VMS solutions, both Valerus 1.2 and ViconNet 8.0 or later is also supported. These integrations are free and simple to activate. Vicon customers using earlier versions of VAX should immediately upgrade to version 2.9, which is available for download from Vicon’s website. Integration is also available for Milestone, Exacq and Digital Watchdog VMS systems.

“We’re confident that our customers will find that the new features of Vicon’s VAX 2.9 further enhance the simplicity of their user experience and will help them to use the system even more effectively,” explained Bret McGowan, Vicon’s Senior V.P. of Sales and Marketing.

VAX 2.9 is available for download at http://www.vicon-security.com/software-downloads-library/vax-access-control-software/. Upgrades are free for customers with a current license.

