Sarah Dicken Rhodes, a hard worker and devoted mother, has completed her new book “Will I Die This Night?”: a gripping and often heartrending story of toxic love and extreme domestic violence in a rural coal mining community.

Sarah loved her life in Oak Hill, West Virginia. She thought she would always love it there with the young boy from Mt. Hope, West Virginia, she loved so much. When her dad tore their family apart, she was sent to Iaeger, West Virginia, a small coal-mining town, to live with her grandpa. She became distant from life, distracted, unsettled emotionally. After sending the boy she loved away, the ring he put on her finger at age sixteen she now wore on a chain around her neck, a reminder of their lost love. A secret she carried caused her to send him away and marry another. A man from the mountain, an older man who had been married before. Her story is one of revenge, abuse, and a love story so beautiful and sad.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Sarah Dicken Rhodes’s poignant tale is a memoir of violence, betrayal, and a mother’s love for her children.

