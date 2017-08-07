WellSpring School of Allied Health will expand its health and wellness training programs this fall with the opening of a Springfield campus. The school will occupy the historic building at 229 E. Commercial Street, formerly the home of Professional Massage Training Center (PMTC).

WellSpring's first Springfield campus class begins October 2. The school plans to launch its massage therapy program with 15 to 20 students enrolled in both day and evening classes. WellSpring has established campuses in both Kansas City, Missouri, and Lawrence, Kansas, with degree, certificate and continuing education programs across four different disciplines including massage therapy, nutrition and wellness coaching, fitness training and medical assisting.

"I am delighted to be bringing WellSpring's 30-year award winning training programs to the Springfield area," said Don Farquharson, WellSpring School of Allied Health president and CEO. "We are happy to be picking up after PMTC to carry on the great tradition of the school started by Juliet Mee."

WellSpring School of Allied Health is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and approved to operate by both the Missouri Department of Higher Education and the Kansas Board of Regents. Graduates of the Massage Therapy Certificate Program all sit for the Massage Board Licensing Exam (MBLEx), which assures their massage therapy training will be recognized in most states across the country.

"I am thrilled to be returning to the education field and am excited to be working at the former PMTC campus, where I was the administrator until the school closed in 2015," said Kristen Rokke, WellSpring School of Health Springfield campus director. "I am happy to join the WellSpring team and to be a part of a company that is one of the country's leaders in massage therapy training. Our Springfield campus will begin with a massage therapy program. Next year, we plan to add other programs such as nutrition and wellness, fitness training and medical assisting."

About WellSpring School of Allied Health

WellSpring School of Allied Health was founded in 1988 as the Massage Therapy Training Institute. All of WellSpring’s career training programs are taught by professionals who are leaders in their industry. In addition to technical skills, WellSpring training programs provide a solid foundation in general wellness, giving students a competitive advantage in the marketplace. WellSpring strives to create practitioners who can help clients achieve optimal wellness, in all its dimensions. Learn more at wellspring.edu.