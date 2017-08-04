Matthew B. McCormick Joins TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Matthew B. McCormick of TTR Sotheby's International Realty “Matt exemplifies the finest attributes of a world-class real estate professional."

TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, the exclusive Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate for the Washington region, announced today that Matthew B. McCormick has joined the firm as Executive Vice President.

With over 30 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate, McCormick consistently ranks as one the nation’s top producing real estate professionals and is among the most highly regarded professionals in the Washington Metropolitan Region, with annual sales consistently surpassing $100 million.

“I am really thrilled about this new opportunity with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.” says McCormick, who joins TTR Sotheby’s International Realty after most recently serving as Senior Managing Director of Sales & Agent Development at Compass. “They have a tremendous reputation, “best in class” marketing platform, and global reach that will be a huge benefit to me and my clients. Over the last 10 years, I have watched the firm grow into the residential luxury “powerhouse” they are today in the D.C. market. I look forward to adding value to the firm’s continued success and growth in the coming years.”

Beginning his real estate career at CB Commercial in Washington, D.C., McCormick served in various senior executive level positions at Charles E. Smith, one of Washington’s premiere development and management companies. In 2004, after two years as the Chief Marketing Officer for Archstone-Smith, McCormick joined Washington Fine Properties, where he quickly became one of its top producers and was consistently ranked in the top 100 agent teams in America.

“Matt exemplifies the finest attributes of a world-class real estate professional, and his decades of experience not only here in Washington, but also across the United States position him ideally to benefit immediately from the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty platform. On a personal note, it is particularly satisfying to have the privilege to work with someone I have considered a close personal friend for almost three decades,” noted Mark Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

