Harmony Healthcare’s remarkable revenue growth has again earned the company a top spot on the ‘Fast 50’ list from the Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ) for 2017. Harmony is proud to be included in the top ten on the list for revenue growth for the third consecutive year, ranking #2 in 2016 and #3 in 2015.

The TBBJ ranked companies by their percentage growth of revenue from 2014-2016. Harmony Healthcare touts a top ten revenue growth of $35.2M, representing a top tier of 196.6%.

Harmony Healthcare CEO Christopher Brown said “Change and evolution are continuous processes. Our unique ‘go to market’ platform, employees and ability to capitalize on that change have been the keys to our multi-year success.”

About Harmony Healthcare

Harmony Healthcare LLC, an Inc. 500 Company with over 500 employees, is a leading provider of healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) strategies and workforce solutions, with expertise in improving clinical and financial outcomes. Harmony provides interim staffing, project management, consulting, direct to hire, enterprise and international solutions representing proven industry leading subject matter experts.

Harmony has helped a number of healthcare organizations use their size and need to comprehensively approach their revenue cycle challenges achieving better patient care, return on investment and organizational effectiveness.

Harmony Healthcare interim services offers expert knowledge and solutions in:



Interim Revenue Cycle and HIT Professionals

Coding, Audit and Validation Review

Inpatient and Outpatient Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) Programs

Registry Solutions

Case Management

Revenue Integrity

Revenue Cycle Management, HIM and CDI Global Review and Implementation

Revenue Cycle, HIM and PFS Departmental Enterprise, Outsourcing and International Solutions

Harmony Healthcare Government Services GSA number GS-23F-031BA

Harmony Consulting Solutions (HCS) implements project management-based solutions for healthcare facilities, delivering specific and measurable value through improving the quality of patient care, revenue enhancements and cost savings. HCS provides leadership in key areas including Revenue Cycle Management performance improvement, data analytics, clinical documentation improvement, reimbursement optimization, and TeleExpert services for coding and documentation.

We offer the most comprehensive, diverse network of high acuity knowledgeable Revenue Cycle professionals available in the industry.

Harmony Healthcare also boasts a #418 ranking, with a three-year sales growth of 922 percent, on the 2016 Inc. 500 list.

“Harmony Healthcare was founded on the principals of integrity, character, hard work and discipline.”

Learn more about Harmony Healthcare http://harmony.solutions/

About Christopher Brown

With a career marked by a sharp entrepreneurial eye and the love of a good challenge, Brown founded Harmony Healthcare in 2010 after recognizing just how revolutionary the change from paper to digital medical records would be for healthcare facilities combined with the creation of a healthcare revenue cycle. His company helps clients solve problems associated with revenue cycle change management challenges for providers and payers. Christopher has successfully built organically from start to national market share to acquisition by international organizations, Monster.com / TMPWorldwide and On Assignment, starting his first at age 26.

Brown learned some of his best leadership lessons from the well-known, much-loved, and highly successful UCLA Basketball Coach John Wooden. Many of Wooden’s words of wisdom apply both on and off the basketball court. “It’s not what you do, but how you do it,” is one of Brown’s favorite quotes from Wooden.

His 2001 book, “Insights, A guide to Successful Recruitment Strategies and Training” is a comprehensive guide to recruitment, staffing and human resources training. Learn more about Christopher Brown https://harmony.solutions/revenue_cycle/cbrown/