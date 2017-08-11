Norman Weistuch, Ph.D., a former consultant to Child Protective Services with a PhD in school psychology, has completed his new book “A Kid from the Bronx”: a striking and very real look at how education and special programs are sorely needed and painfully underfunded in the inner city, and what the author believes needs done to remedy this egregious misjustice.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Norman Weistuch, Ph.D.’s edifying tale begins in the Bronx during turbulent times. The author was in elementary school during the first desegregation of the public schools in the early 1960s. This and his idealism formation during the late 1960s had a big impact on his values and career. Dr. Weistuch went to City College of New York, and one of his psychology professors was Dr. Kenneth Clark, who was the major witness during Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka in 1954, leading to desegregation of the schools passed by the Supreme Court.

Dr. Weistuch has his doctorate in school psychology from the Pennsylvania State University and has worked with a multitude of special education and regular school programs as well as his work as a consultant for Child Protective Services in New Jersey. A private practice in Princeton allowed him to challenge school districts on behalf of his clients who are parents and their special needs children. The law allowing for due process and IEPs has never been fully funded, and the work of Dr. Kenneth Clark to offer services to the disenfranchised in Harlem had disappointing results due to political wrangling and turf wars.

There are many needs for students in the public schools and families in the inner city and elsewhere that cannot be met because of the poor funding offered for these services. The author is recommending private funding to supplement or create new programming to meet these needs, which will never be met through the political wrangling of either party.

